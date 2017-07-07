autoevolution

Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic Get Hybrid Assist Diesel Engine

Renault has found a way to lower the emissions of its Scenic and Grand Scenic models with a new powertrain called dCi 110 Hybrid Assist. These are being launched in Britain this week and promise 94 grams per kilometer and fuel consumption of up to 80.7mpg.
The dCi 110 is still a 1.5-liter engine, and is relatively small. They haven't de-tuned a much bigger mill to do the job. This represents Renault's first foray into the world of Hybrid Assist.

Basically, the normal 4-cylinder is accompanied by a 10kW electric motor that is powered by a 48-volt 150Wh battery located behind the 2nd-row seats for Scenic or in the spare wheel housing for Grand Scenic.

Beside the economic benefits, it also improves pick-up at low speeds, providing a boost of acceleration, particularly at low revs (even around 1,000rpm) regardless of the gear. Renault says that up to 70 Nm of extra torque can be provided, but only under certain conditions.

Just like in the Zoe EV, the motor acts as a generator on deceleration, recovering energy for use by the vehicle’s electrical system and for storing in the system’s independent battery. However, when accelerating, it works with the internal combustion engine, so we don't know why they had to call it "hybrid assist" because it's like a regular hybrid.

The dCi 110 Hybrid Assist versions are priced £1,000 more than the equivalent dCi 110 variants. But it saves you money even before you start driving as both Scenics benefit from a reduced first year VED rate of £110 due to its classification as an “alternatively fuelled” vehicle and a reduced standard rate of £130 after that.

With this 110 PS, 260 Nm engine, the regular 5-seater will get from 0 to 62 in 12.9 seconds and offers a top speed of 112 mph. Prices range between £25,055 and £28,055 for the Signature Nav model.

Meanwhile, the bigger Grand Scenic takes 13.7 seconds to reach 62 but has the same top speed. It is available from £26,855 to £29,855, which is BMW 2 Series Active Tourer money.
