World Record Mazda RX-7 Crashes after YouTuber Drives on Drag Radials in Rain

7 Jul 2017, 10:27 UTC
by
We've all heard happy tales of drag racers who drive their machines to the track, take the win and then go home without even thinking about using a trailer. Well, we're here to deliver just such a story, but this Mazda RX-7 adventure isn't the happy end kind.
This week saw a new Wankel 1/2-mile world record being set. Upon finding out that YouTuber Rob Dahm has managed to hit 177 mph in his three-rotor RX-7, we all had a bit of a rotary celebration and threw in the "case closed" label.

Well, as it turns out, things didn't end there. And that's because Rob decided the drag radials used for the record run were OK for a two-hour drive back home that involved playing with the weather.

And, as we mentioned in the title above, things didn't end well. And that's because rain stepped in mid-journey, causing the Rob to lose traction and crash on the highway.

The vlogger explains he used "brand new" Mickey Thompson ET Street R radials and, despite the few grooves in the rubber (the tires are shown in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page), the RX-7 spun like crazy.

Of course, the element linking the steering wheel to the pedals is of extreme importance here. However, since the accident was filmed from inside a Caddy support vehicle that was following the Mazda, we can't be sure about the YouTuber's behavior behind the wheel.

Given the world half-mile record background, we also added a clip showing the RX-7's 177 mph run below. Interestingly, the car has more to offer in the current configuration, as highlighted by the fact that the said run involved a short-shift moment.

Nevertheless, with Rob havin promissed his followers that the Mazda would get a four-rotor heart, this journey is far from over.

