McLaren 570S Burns to Crisp After Hitting House, Was Headed to Goodwood

It happens to every make and model of supercar - fires and crashes. But we don't think we've seen something quite like this wreckage of the McLaren 570S
.
4 photos
At least $150,000 worth of British exotic was reduced to a twisted, burned-out rubble late last week in Wiltshire. Although the driver and passenger both sustained injuries, they weren't major ones and probably count themselves lucky.
Firefighters released a few details of the incident, which happened around 6 AM on the A350 at Heywood – between Westbury and Trowbridge. Three response vehicles fought to keep the blaze under control and later erected temporary supports for the damaged house.
Yet it's the story behind it all that really got our attention. The 570S had been bought just one month prior by one Lee McClurg, 34.
According to an interview with The Telegraph
, McClurg was traveling to Goodwood
at the time, eager to attend his first ever Festival of Speed. Despite the state of that wreckage, he insists he'd been driving at the 60mph local speed limit.
The two departed early in the morning to avoid traffic. "Unfortunately, at that time in the morning, there's still lots of wildlife about, and we were driving down a stretch of road with woodland either side of it. There was a big animal that suddenly darted out in front of me - a deer or a badger or something - and I swerved to avoid it. I was trying to protect the animal but also to avoid any damage to my car," McClurg stated.
Before hitting the house, the supercar snapped an electric pole in half, forcing the top into the window of the house. Passenger Alex Bedford, 27, says the 570S was already on fire by the time it had stopped, adding that some people in the car behind smashed the glass and pulled them to safety.