900 HP Ford RS200 Evo 2 Crashes at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Gets Dismantled

More on this:

1 Crash Video Shows the Difference Between Having Airbags and Not Having Them

2 The Crash That Keeps on Giving - Too Many Morons on Square Feet

3 Nurburgring Racing Squirrel Barely Escapes a BMW M235i Crash On the Track

4 Road Rage Between Biker and Sedan Driver: Well, That Escaladed Quickly

5 This the Worst Thing You Can Do When Trying to Avoid a Crash in Rain