900 HP Ford RS200 Evo 2 Crashes at Goodwood Festival of Speed, Gets Dismantled

Earlier today, we showed
you the peaceful side of the Goodwood Festival of Speed, with the manic 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS hidden underneath a cover. And while we anticipated that things would heat up, with Zuffenhausen turning to the British event to mark the dynamic debut of the 700-pony Neunelfer, it seems that we must discuss other ultra-spicy FOS matters meanwhile.
It all has to do with a machine that can easily rival the widowmaker reputation of the GT2 RS, namely a Ford RS200 Evo 2. An example of the legendary Blue Oval
machine, which packs around 900 ponies, has crashed while attacking the Goodwood Hillclimb.
The British course we're talking about isn't long (heck, we're looking at 1.16 miles/1.86 km), but Pat Doran didn't make it too far.
Following an oversteer stunt, the former British Rallycross champion lost control of his RS200, ending up in the hay. On and don't expect the latter part of the accident description to mean that the impact was less than brutal. In fact, the accident saw quite a lot of panel flying off the monster.
And it's not like Doran is unfamiliar with the RS200 or the Hillclimb course. Intead, as the racer explained during the previous edition of the FOS, when he showed up in another one of these Fords, aiming to get rid of the driver can easily be described as the raison d'etre of such a contraption.
Still, the senior motorsport man has gone through much more serious incidents while inside a Ford RS200. And it's enough to look back to the Lydden Hill incident that took place back in 2014 to understand this.
To be more precise, the Ford that Doran was manhandling burst into flames during a retro rallycross/Group B reenactment event, with the fireproof clothing of the racer being put to the test, as you'll be able to notice in the second clip below.