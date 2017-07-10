Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs. Challenger Hellcat Drag Race Is Manual Launch Torture

This is an awesome time to be a muscle aficionado, as despite all the emission pressure, the Big Three are taking things further than ever before. And, to bring you the latest example of what this means on the street, we want to show you a video of a muscle car drag race event.

Did we use the word "street"? We should've said "strip" instead, since the sprinting gathering we're talking about fortunately takes place on the track. It's worth mentioning that the battles were held at the Mission Raceway Park, which means we're talking about a Canadian event.The battles you'll get to see involve plenty of modern-day flavors for the Chevrolet Camaro, the Dodge Challenger (the Charger is here too) and the Ford Mustang, with some of the combos delivered during the adventure having the power to keep an aficionado on his or her toes from start to finish.Nevertheless, as we mentioned in the title above, there's one race that caught our eye in particular, with this involving a 2017 Camaro ZL1 and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat - you'll find this at the 9:28 point.While these muscle rivals are available in both manual and automatic trim, the Chevy we have here uses a stick shift and the Mopar machine showed up in two-pedal trim.When it comes to the reaction time, the driver of the ZL1 showed plenty of commitment, giving the guy behind the wheel of the Hellcat a hard time.However, getting the 650 hp animal off the line can prove to be one hell of a task, as the spinning launch that follows demonstrates. Nevertheless, given the tons of muscle beast action we have here, there's absolutely no reason to complain.And we're pretty sure that there will be other aficionados gifting the "best race" title to some of the other brawls in this clip.