800 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Goes All Flamethrower on Abu Dhabi Highway

10 Jul 2017, 16:58 UTC
by
When Porsche came up with the 700 hp monster that wears the (2018) 911 GT2 RS moniker, we were all swept off our feet (and we haven't even found out the Ring number of the Rennsport Neunelfer). Nevertheless, there are a few aficionados out there for how a 991.2 GT2 RS wouldn't be powerful enough.
We're talking about the kind of people who drive Neunelfers such as the one we're here to discuss. To be more precise, this Porscha, which also belongs to the 991.2 incarnation of the rear-engined coupe, has been given a serious tech massage.

As such, the 3.8-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the supercar has jumped from 580 hp to no less than 800 ponies. As for the peak torque, this now sits at 737 lb-ft (make that 1,000 Nm).

And, in what we might call a side effect (this would actually be a politically correct label), the said Zuffenhausen machine has also turned into a dragon. To be more precise, the flamethrower side of this Porsche 911's personality now shines as bright as the sun.

The Turbo S was modded by the Abu Dhabi arm of German tuner PP Performance, with the 911 now doing its thing on the long highways found in that part of the world.What about the in-cabin experience?
Since some of you might wonder about the kind of driving experience delivered by such a flat-six monster, we'll remind you of the time when we showed you another PP Performance-touched Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Sure, there were a few differences between the two, such as the 991.1 nature of the Neunelfer or the fact that its flames were considerably more discreet, but, in the end, both cars deliver staggering acceleration and maximum velocity numbers, as you can see in this on-board video. Warning: be prepared for a 212 mph ride on the German Autobahn.

