2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Shows LED Headlights and AMG Line Features

Unlike previous sightings, this one reveals the middle of the front chin spoiler, painted silver. That by itself is not a big deal, but oversized air intakes (fake ones, they're covered up) seem to connect.
Down the sides, we see the fenders have been flared, and there's an aero element down the bottom of the rear doors, like an intake. But it feels like these provisional features are missing something. A set of triangular exhaust tips also supports our hunch.
The most likely possibility is that a regular engine has been paired up with the AMG
Line body kit, which we know is a very popular thing. However, this could also be the "vanilla AMG model."
It's a little early for that, though, as Mercedes-AMG hasn't even released E43 Coupe and Cabriolet versions. That suggests the transition to newer engines is happening, and we could say goodbye to the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and hello to the 2.9-inter inline-6 with over 400 horsepower, available in things like the E50 Coupe
, possibly followed by a GLE 50.
But we are getting a little ahead of ourselves here. The bulk of the sales in Europe will come from the GLE 220d (194 PS) and 350d (258 PS). America's SUV
might have a base GLE 300 four-banger and a GLE 400 with the old V6 we talked about.
All things considered, this prototype is growing on us. The styling is definitely different to all the other Mercedes models on sale, predominantly focused on a rounded grille. The 2019 GLE-Class also seems upright and rugged, like a Range Rover that stopped eating carbs and went back to school.