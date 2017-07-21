autoevolution

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Shows LED Headlights and AMG Line Features

21 Jul 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Yesterday, we showed you an early test version of the next Mercedes-GLE 63. This clearly isn't that - the grille and aural experience are all wrong. But it could be a preview of the AMG Line body kit or perhaps a successor to the GLE 43.
5 photos
2019 Mercedes GLE Shows LED Headlights, Has AMG Line Features2019 Mercedes GLE Shows LED Headlights, Has AMG Line Features2019 Mercedes GLE Shows LED Headlights, Has AMG Line Features2019 Mercedes GLE Shows LED Headlights, Has AMG Line Features
Unlike previous sightings, this one reveals the middle of the front chin spoiler, painted silver. That by itself is not a big deal, but oversized air intakes (fake ones, they're covered up) seem to connect.

Down the sides, we see the fenders have been flared, and there's an aero element down the bottom of the rear doors, like an intake. But it feels like these provisional features are missing something. A set of triangular exhaust tips also supports our hunch.

The most likely possibility is that a regular engine has been paired up with the AMG Line body kit, which we know is a very popular thing. However, this could also be the "vanilla AMG model."

It's a little early for that, though, as Mercedes-AMG hasn't even released E43 Coupe and Cabriolet versions. That suggests the transition to newer engines is happening, and we could say goodbye to the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 and hello to the 2.9-inter inline-6 with over 400 horsepower, available in things like the E50 Coupe, possibly followed by a GLE 50.

But we are getting a little ahead of ourselves here. The bulk of the sales in Europe will come from the GLE 220d (194 PS) and 350d (258 PS). America's SUV might have a base GLE 300 four-banger and a GLE 400 with the old V6 we talked about.

All things considered, this prototype is growing on us. The styling is definitely different to all the other Mercedes models on sale, predominantly focused on a rounded grille. The 2019 GLE-Class also seems upright and rugged, like a Range Rover that stopped eating carbs and went back to school.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class GLE-Class spy video spyshots
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern