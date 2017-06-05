Infiniti Starts Production Of Facelifted 2018 Q50 Sedan In Japan

The direct successor of the G-Series sedan, the Q50 is a household name for Infiniti. With 17,905 units sold through May 2017 from the beginning of the year, the executive model currently holds the title of best-selling Infiniti in the United States. And to keep things nice, fresh, and steady, Honda’s premium brand has a facelift in the offing.





Since the order books opened in 2013, Shown to the U.S. public at the 2017 New York Auto Show , the mid-cycle refresh for the Q50 brings many welcomed changes to the table. First of all, designers worked their magic on the exterior, putting an emphasis on the front fascia. More dynamic-looking than before, the Q50 is also more comfortable on the inside starting with the 2018 MY.The most important addition in this department comes in the form of spinal support seats, joined by a new steering wheel with molded positions for the thumbs. The InTouch Services, meanwhile, were designed to synchronize the car with the driver. And needless to say, premium and soft-touch materials used across the cabin are complemented by sporty styling cues.Having started production only recently at the company’s plant in Tochigi, Japan, the 2018 Infiniti Q50 is now in transit to the United States. Retailers are planned to receive the first units of the redesigned premium sports sedan later this summer. Pricing isn’t available at the time of writing, but for reference, the 2017 Q50 in 2.0t RWD specification starts from $33,950 excluding the destination charge.At the upper limit of the lineup, Infiniti has the Q50 Red Sport 400 with Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive. A go-faster version designed to thrill in the twisties, the Red Sport 400 gets its mojo from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 rated at 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque.Since the order books opened in 2013, Infiniti managed to move more than 220,000 units of the Q50 on a worldwide scale. Last year, for example, a third of the company’s total sales (230,000 vehicles) was made up of Q50s, with the U.S. market leading the way in terms of sales volume.