Infiniti Prices 2017 QX80 Signature Edition From $67,335

At $67,355 for the rear-wheel-drive model, the QX80 in Signature Edition attire is the second most sumptuous sport utility vehicle in Infiniti’s lineup
. Customers who can’t do without the added traction of four-wheel-drive will have to pony up at least $70,435 sans destination and handling. And yes, that’s a lot of money for a glorified Nissan with body-on-frame underpinnings.
Sure there’s also the range-topping QX80 Limited at $89,450, but that’s a bit of a farfetched proposition considering that Infiniti is treading on Range Rover
territory at this price point. In truth, the Signature represents pretty good value for money once you put together its good and its bad points. In fact, Infiniti insists that the content package reflects a $2,500 saving versus the cost of those items if specced one by one.
The visual detail that really stands out is the set of dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels. Shod in 275/50 all-season
tires, the nine-spoke wheels fit the QX80 like a hand in glove, especially if the luxurious SUV
is painted Majestic White.
Three more colors are available, and these are Graphic Shadow, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue. Available with seven or eight seats, the Signature Edition is appointed with high-contrast saddle tan leather. Chrome mirror caps, clear-finish third brake light, and chrome
on the door handles are other highlights worth mentioning.
Safety and driver assistance are two areas the Signature Edition excels at, with the list of standard features including Blind Spot Warning, Backup Collision Intervention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking
, as well as Pedestrian Detection. Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Departure Prevention are also included.
"The QX80 continues to set records, with deliveries up more than 30 percent this year through April,"
commented Randy Parker, vice president of Infiniti in the Americas. "With the Signature Edition's exclusive content and distinctive appearance, we expect QX80 traffic in our showrooms to remain strong throughout the spring and summer."