Infiniti Prices 2017 QX80 Signature Edition From $67,335

SUV

Sure there’s also the range-topping QX80 Limited at $89,450, but that’s a bit of a farfetched proposition considering that Infiniti is treading on Range Rover territory at this price point. In truth, the Signature represents pretty good value for money once you put together its good and its bad points. In fact, Infiniti insists that the content package reflects a $2,500 saving versus the cost of those items if specced one by one.The visual detail that really stands out is the set of dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels. Shod in 275/50 all-season tires, the nine-spoke wheels fit the QX80 like a hand in glove, especially if the luxuriousis painted Majestic White.Three more colors are available, and these are Graphic Shadow, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue. Available with seven or eight seats, the Signature Edition is appointed with high-contrast saddle tan leather. Chrome mirror caps, clear-finish third brake light, and chrome on the door handles are other highlights worth mentioning.Safety and driver assistance are two areas the Signature Edition excels at, with the list of standard features including Blind Spot Warning, Backup Collision Intervention, Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking , as well as Pedestrian Detection. Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Departure Prevention are also included."The QX80 continues to set records, with deliveries up more than 30 percent this year through April," commented Randy Parker, vice president of Infiniti in the Americas. "With the Signature Edition's exclusive content and distinctive appearance, we expect QX80 traffic in our showrooms to remain strong throughout the spring and summer."