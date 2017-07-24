This Woman Specializes in Lamborghini Delivery Videos and She Knows Her Stuff

The funny thing about Heather Ballentine is that I've seen a few of her pin-up photos a while back. But without a little help from Google, I would have never made the connection.

Despite Ferrari making way more enjoyable driving machines, most people aspire to own a



Heather Ballentine's description makes her seem like a made woman: "From humble beginnings, making $13 an hour, Heather is now in the top 1% of luxury car sales specialist for North America. Her growing success and contagious personality has drawn her to create inspirational content. She is a motivational spokesperson, an entertainment media mogul, and successful luxury car sales specialist. This success is the result of an inherently determined mind and growing entrepreneurial spirit."



The biggest video she made is also one of her most popular. Over the course of 52 minutes, Heather gives us a complete walkaround of what a Lamborghini Sales Specialist should tell you when purchasing a Huracan. If by chance you've ever wanted to see a woman in a skirt pointing out the brake fluid reservoir, now is your chance. Or maybe you want to be distracted by the charms of a woman talking about racing tires. Boy, she really knows her stuff!



Most Lambo buyers go for the Huracan; it's Lamborghini's most popular car after all. But once in a while, Heather shows her YouTube subscribers something else, such as the recent Lamborghini Centenario, a 770 horsepower exotic that costs in the millions. We've also selected a few of her minor celebrity videos and shorter delivery clips.



