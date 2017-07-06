autoevolution

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Did 208 MPH on Nurburgring, Lap Record Rumors Intensify

Has the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS set a new Nurburgring production car lap record? It's too early to tell, but Zuffenhausen certainly loves to throw hints towards a sub-7m lap time at us.
The most recent piece of info regarding the Rennsport Neunelfer's Ring performance comes from Mark Webber, who recently told Driving.ca (check out the interview in the video below) that he managed to hit 336 km/h (208.7 mph) while hooning the Neunelfer on the Green Hell.

The uber-technical nature of the Nordschleife, with its turns and elevation changes, means you can hardly judge a car's lap time by its maximum velocity alone.

However, we couldn't help but notice that the GT2 RS's Ring straight top speed overshadows that of the previous record holders. The Huracan Performante? 304 km/h (189 mph). The Mclaren P1 LM - by the way, this Lanzante-modded P1 doesn't exactly make for a factory car - 327 km/h (203 mph).

For the record (no pun intended), the P1 LM got round the Nurburgring in 6:43.2, while the Huracan Performante needed 6:52 for the task.

We can also factor in another clue Porsche dropped at Goodwoon. This time around, Porsche Motorsport and GT vice president Frank-Steffen Walliser told Australia's Motoring that "This is the seventh generation of the 911. It’s all about sevens… It’s 700hp but it’s no seven at the Nurburgring,"

The phenomenal lap time of the 500 hp 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, which managed to complete the Green Hell task in 7:12.7, can also be regarded as a hint towards the sub-7 nature of the 700 hp GT2 RS.

Nevertheless, we mustn't forget that, back in April, Porsche made it clear that Nurburgring lap times are not its top priority anymore, with driving enjoyment being more important. Nevertheless, the exec who made the announcement, namely GT Division helm man Andreas Preuninger, let it slip that "the Empire will strike back."

Well, we'll be here, waiting to Porsche to show us what that... Ringwalker statement means.

