McLaren 570S Spider Flaunts Colors in New Photos and Videos

25 Jul 2017, 20:02 UTC ·
by
McLaren has made a whole bunch of these sporty 2-seaters that bridge the gap between a 911 and a Lamborghini. The latest is probably the most exciting, as the 570S not only adds a thick slice of exoticism on top but also grabs itself a few cool colors.
Fancy something cheaper than a Huracan Spyder but still yellow and flashy? No problem, as McLaren offers something called Sicilian Yellow. Is sky blue your favorite color from the 90s? Well, the 570S can match your old jumpers.

It's not all show and no go, as the technology package is awesome. Because of the carbon fiber tub, McLaren hasn't had to add any underbody strengthening when going from coupe to roadster. The only added weight is the 46 kilograms from the electric roof opening mechanism, which means it's just like carrying an anorexic supermodel in the passenger seat.

The 0 to 62 time is identical to that of the hardtop model at 3.2 seconds, and from 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) it's just 0.1 of a second slower.

Unlike some sports cars of the current era, the steering system is hydraulically assisted, which means you get a lot more feedback from the road. We think it looks a lot better than an Audi R8 Spyder, and there will be very few people contradicting us. Those buttresses deserve to be caressed, though we're not so sure about the fish-like face.

But if there's one area where the McLaren falls short, it's the engine sound. But then twin turbochargers will do that for you. And it's not like the 3.8-liter ever hurt sales of the 650S.

570 horsepower is a mighty number for a 1.3-ton car. It is not, however, as cheap as you'd imagine. The list price is around $208,000. The cars in these photos also have extra goodies such as Alcantara seats or better wheels. If we remember correctly, a brand new MP4-12C cost $230,000 back in 2011, so we are getting quite close.

