Blue McLaren 720S Does Burnout and Donuts at 2017 Goodwood FoS

After the static debut made in Geneva and at Amelia Island
, the McLaren 720S
decided it was time to let its hair down and behave like the unhinged lunatic it really is. Check out some of the behind-the-scenes stuff that happened during the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
This lovely blue supercar must have gone through quite a few sets of tires because it first had to please the crowd and then do some flying laps up the famous hill circuit.
We've got all kinds of footage, the best being the impromptu donuts
. Looking at how easily it breaks traction and how much love the 720S' design is getting, you'd think that McLaren has been making supercars forever.
But that's not true. McLaren Automotive was established in 2009 and made its first car in 2011. The early MP4-12C had only 600 PS, which was later bumped to 625 PS and later upgraded again in the 650S. And although it's mostly new, the 720 PS twin-turbo V8 in the new car is derived from the old M838T.
This one is now called the M840T to reflect its growth to 4.0 liters. The Monocage II is also lighter, stiffer and allows the doors to open with the roof. Yes, those are the doors of a millionaire!
The numbers are crazy. She will do 62mph in 2.9 seconds, 184mph (300km/h) in 21.4 seconds and the quarter mile in 10.3 seconds.
It's funny how they made all this aero work on a production car and then used it to do stuff that a Mustang owner would. But we have to mention those eye sockets around the headlights, which improve cooling, or the barge boards on the doors.
McLaren still builds the supercar of the future. It doesn't have all-wheel drive, mechanical locking diffs or even rollbars. But 12 additional sensors can make the suspension both harder and softer than in the 650S. And for occasions like Goodwood, drift mode is available. We'd like to think it was on for the donuts.