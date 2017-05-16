autoevolution

Aston Martin Puts The DB11 Volante Through Its Paces At The Nurburgring

 
16 May 2017, 11:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Teased by Aston Martin last September, and steadily nearing its planned debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the all-new DB11 Volante is now being tested at the most thrilling circuit of them all. Compared to previous prototypes of the drop-top take on the luxurious grand tourer, this one has no camouflage at all up front. Only the rear is still concealed by a mystery-laden veil.
Somewhat expectedly from a car with less torsional rigidity than its coupe counterpart, the DB11 Volante rolls and pitches in the corners when driven hard. That doesn’t qualify as a negative for a pretty obvious reason: the DB11 is no Vanquish, and the DB11 is no sports car. For the biggest amount of thrills in the twisties, you’d better wait for the all-new Vantage to enter the stage.

Sporting a somewhat more elegant profile than the fixed-head coupe, the drop-top model pictured in the following gallery has exactly the same 10-spoke directional wheel and rear bumper design as the DB11. What’s obviously missing, however, are a duo of silver-painted air ducts that are meant to channel air to the AeroBlade virtual spoiler. Be that as it may, the Volante is gifted with a physical spoiler that rises out of the decklid 2.5 inches at anything between 50 and 80 mph, depending on the driving mode.

The business end of the 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante is made up of a twin-turbocharged V12. The 5.2-liter engine is tuned to produce 600 hp (608 PS) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) as standard, with the rumor mill suggesting that more hardcore flavors are in the offing. A ZF-developed 8-speed automatic transmission is currently the one and only way to swap cogs in the DB11.

Not too long now, Aston Martin will expand the engine range with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 coming courtesy of Mercedes’ skunkworks in Affalterbach. As for the matter of a good old manual box, the all-new Vantage is sure to get one. The DB11, however, has little to no chances of receiving a stick shift.
2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spyshots Aston Martin DB11 Volante V12 Aston Martin DB11 Nurburgring aston martin
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our ASTON MARTIN Testdrives:

2014 ASTON MARTIN Vanquish81