2019 Ford Ranger Engine Options To Include Turbo Power, Report Says

26 Jul 2017, 5:16 UTC
by
Discontinued in late 2011, the U.S.-spec Ford Ranger will return for the 2019 model year. Scheduled to go into production in 2018 at the Blue Oval's Michigan Assembly Plant, the mid-size pickup truck is expected to be offered with a choice of three powerplants, including some sort of turbocharged engine.
According to Motor Trend, the entry-level means of propulsion should come in the form of a free-breathing 2.5-liter four-banger. Coupled to a six-speed automatic, the Duratec I4 develops 175 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 175 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm in the Fusion mid-size sedan.

The second engine in the lineup, as per the report, is the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT that made its debut in the 2018 Ford F-150. In the full-sized workhorse’s case, the naturally aspirated V6 has 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet to offer, one-upping yesteryear’s 3.5-liter Ti-VCT V6 by 8 hp and 12 lb-ft.

As for the third and final engine expected for the 2019 Ford Ranger, the cited publication isn’t quite sure what to make of it. Turbocharging is a sure bet, but Motor Trend can’t choose between EcoBoost or diesel power.

The 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbo in the Mustang and Focus RS isn’t likely to find its way under the Ranger’s hood. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, meanwhile, seems like a better bet. The 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 Diesel could also make the cut considering General Motors offers a force-fed engine that gulps on Satan’s Fuel in the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size siblings.

Word has it the 2019 Ranger will be offered in SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles, and pricing will start in the low $20,000s. The Colorado, as a reference, kicks off from $20,995 excluding destination, whereas segment leader Tacoma can be had from $24,320. For comparison’s sake, the 2018 Ford F-150 XL Regular Cab 3.3 Ti-VCT V6 2WD is $28,675 with destination.

Heavily based on the T6 Ranger available in Europe (pictured), the 2019 Ford Ranger for North America will spawn a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited-rivaling SUV in the form of the 2020 Ford Bronco. According to the latest of reports, the next-generation Bronco will make use of a 325-hp 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.
