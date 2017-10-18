autoevolution
 

McLaren P15 Hypercar Test Mule Spied with Monster Aerodynamic Package

18 Oct 2017, 13:16 UTC ·
by
About one month ago, our Nurburgring-stationed spy shooters delivered a set of images revealing a McLaren prototype that raised plenty of questions. Well, here we are, bring you a fresh image of the supercar that seems to be a test mule that uses the 675LT as a base.
Once again, the extreme aero bits on the test car scream at us. At least from this angle (photo via Boosted Boris), it all starts with the super-sized fixed wing. This hangs under its pillars, while appearing to pack adjustable elements. Oh, and let's not forget the diffuser, which spreads over an important area of the rear apon.

Then we have the hefty roof scoop, which is mixed with the overly generous front splitter, with the latter packing side elements that stand out.

There are two main possibilities for this prototype, with the first talking about the car being the successor of the 675LT. As for the second, this sees the tester being used to bring the Ultimate Series P15 to life (we're talking about the successor of the P1 here).

Speaking of the P1, it's already obvious that the newcomer will be quicker than Woking's out-of-production super-hybrid. Truth be told, it can be extremely difficult to imagine how quick the production version of the car we have here will be.

And that's because we're talking about a new member of McLaren's new-age lineup, a range that debuted this year with the introduction of the 720S.

We'll remind you that the 720S recently swept us all off our feet when the hypercar managed to deliver a 9s quarter-mile run. And yes, the thing was in stock conditions, tires included.

Since McLaren has mentioned that it wants all of its cars to pack some form of electrification within a decade, the newcomer could be delivered in gas-electric form.
