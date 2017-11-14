autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 EICMA Milan Motorcycle Shows  
 

Golf R Facelift vs. SEAT Leon Cupra 300: Exhaust Sound and Acceleration

14 Nov 2017, 18:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
You can't measure the smile a car puts on your face, but you can show how fast it is in a video, and this one looks at two seemingly similar hot hatchbacks: the 310 HP Volkswagen Golf R and the 300 HP SEAT Leon Cupra hatchback.
3 photos
Golf R Facelift vs. SEAT Leon Cupra 300: Exhaust Sound and AccelerationGolf R Facelift vs. SEAT Leon Cupra 300: Exhaust Sound and Acceleration
Both these cars have been available for a few years and are based on the MQB platform. Even though the output has always differed, the internals of the 2-liter turbo are the same. Right now, the Golf is rated 10 HP and 20 Nm higher than its Spanish counterpart.

But the main difference is actually the fact that the Leon Cupra isn't available with AWD, which the Golf R has as standard. That's why the Volkswagen is clocked at 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds while the SEAT needs 5.7 seconds.

There are two upsides to not having AWD. One is weight, as a 3-door with a manual gearbox can tip the scales at just 1,300 kilograms. The Cupra starts at €33,340 in Germany while the Golf is significantly more expensive at €41,175.

It's often been said that the Golf R is the better all-rounder and the Cupra is the superior track car. But it's not like a Leon with identical trunk and interior space is an inferior daily just because it spins its wheels a bit. You can, however, tell that there's a difference in the way the exhaust is tuned, and there's more sound insulation in the Golf R too. If you take it out of sports mode, the engine is almost muted.

It's interesting to see YouTube channels interested in a couple of minor facelifts. After all, the Hyundai i30 N and Honda Civic Type R both came out this year. But this just goes to show the kind of reputation built by the 2.0 TSI engine and the multitude of hot hatchbacks it powers.

Volkswagen Golf R Golf R facelift SEAT Leon Cupra 300 Hot Hatch
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SEAT models:
SEAT Leon Cupra RSEAT Leon Cupra R CompactSEAT AronaSEAT Arona Small SUVSEAT AtecaSEAT Ateca Small SUVSEAT Altea XLSEAT Altea XL Large MPVSEAT Altea FreetrackSEAT Altea Freetrack Large MPVAll SEAT models  