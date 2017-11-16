autoevolution
 

Here's Chris Harris Viciously Drifting a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

16 Nov 2017, 17:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The 2018 911 GT3 RS serves as a perfect example of how well Porsche plays the game that keeps enthusiasts on their toes. After tons of spyshots, the Rennsport Neunelfer made its premiere at the E3 gaming convention (a first), while the dynamic debut, along with the specs of the supercar, came to us at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
5 photos
Chris Harris drifting 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSChris Harris drifting 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSChris Harris drifting 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSChris Harris drifting 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
However, we still had a bit of waiting to do until Zuffenhausen let it slip that the 700 hp animal had set a new Nurburgring record for production cars - the GT2 RS went round the Green Hell in 6:47, grabbing the accolade from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which needed 6:52 for the task.

We can now talk about the penultimate piece of the puzzle, namely the reviews. And we can't mention such events without dropping Chris Harris' name. Now that the Brit flies under the Top Gear banner, his fan base has increased even more and the journalist has decided to drop a teaser for his experience with the Porscha on Instagram.

As expected, the post delivers a drifting moment, bringing us the kind of sliding that made Harris so popular - by the way, he is a now a development driver for Singer. We're looking at a slow-motion stunt here, so you can take your time with checking out the hefty slip angles delivered by the rear-engined machine.

However, the Brit also put the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to work inside the city, as revealed by a second teaser dropped on social media.

When it comes to the final piece of this twin-turbo puzzle, this involves the flat-six wielder reaching its owners. Until that happens, we're keeping an eye out for Paint to Sample examples of King Kong (this is the official nickname of the supercar). And the most recent example of this has allowed us to feast our eyes on a British Racing Green GT2 RS.


 

Slow-mo of The Beast.

A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:15am PST



 

Town driving.

A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:25am PST

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche chris harris drifting
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  