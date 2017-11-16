Here's Chris Harris Viciously Drifting a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The 2018 911 GT3 RS serves as a perfect example of how well Porsche plays the game that keeps enthusiasts on their toes. After tons of spyshots, the Rennsport Neunelfer made its premiere at the E3 gaming convention (a first), while the dynamic debut, along with the specs of the supercar, came to us at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Town driving. A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Nov 15, 2017 at 1:25am PST However, we still had a bit of waiting to do until Zuffenhausen let it slip that the 700 hp animal had set a new Nurburgring record for production cars - the GT2 RS went round the Green Hell in 6:47, grabbing the accolade from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which needed 6:52 for the task.We can now talk about the penultimate piece of the puzzle, namely the reviews. And we can't mention such events without dropping Chris Harris ' name. Now that the Brit flies under the Top Gear banner, his fan base has increased even more and the journalist has decided to drop a teaser for his experience with the Porscha on Instagram.As expected, the post delivers a drifting moment, bringing us the kind of sliding that made Harris so popular - by the way, he is a now a development driver for Singer . We're looking at a slow-motion stunt here, so you can take your time with checking out the hefty slip angles delivered by the rear-engined machine.However, the Brit also put the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to work inside the city, as revealed by a second teaser dropped on social media.When it comes to the final piece of this twin-turbo puzzle, this involves the flat-six wielder reaching its owners. Until that happens, we're keeping an eye out for Paint to Sample examples of King Kong (this is the official nickname of the supercar). And the most recent example of this has allowed us to feast our eyes on a British Racing Green GT2 RS