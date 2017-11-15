autoevolution
 

2018 BMW M4 CS vs. Porsche 911 GTS Is a Nurburgring Holiday

15 Nov 2017
by
Lieberman continues to bond with his new co-host, Jethro Bovingdon. After comparing notes on the RS5 and the C63 Coupe, they're sampling the new 911 GTS. Its rival can only be a plucky BMW, and that's the M4 CS.
If ever there was an episode of Head 2 Head that felt like a holiday, it's this one. Of course, for any gearhead, that holiday needs to start on the autobahn. The famous de-restricted highway that crisscrosses the country is one of the few places in the world where you can mingle with traffic yet also max out your motor.

They do that with the M4 and 911, the latter reaching 300 km/h like a budget supercar that it is. However, as some people are saying, Lieberman and Jethro found that the autobahn is slightly overrated.

It's off to the Nurburgring after that. The M4 CS is about $120,000 and the 911 GTS costs even more. As the guys put it, if there's one place where such a price can be justified, that would be the famous race track.

We don't need to hype this place up, do we? The M4 goes first, and it turns out the CS could be the Goldilocks setting. Of course, the Performance Pack most of its features, minus some torque. But the CS feels special for some reason. More on that later!

While the BMW struggles in some aspects, like brake fade and weight, the 911 GTS feels right at home. As the guys put it, there's a reason every car at these track events is a Porsche. With the torque of the new turbo engine, it might even be faster in some places than the 911 GT3, they say.

The last stop is an Alpine road where it's snowing in the middle of August. The M4 CS finally manages to claw back some of the lost ground, as its stripped doors and the fact that it breaks traction gives it an everyday sense of occasion which the 911 GTS somehow doesn't have.

