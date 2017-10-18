autoevolution
 

This 2018 Audi RS5 vs. Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe Comparison Has Awesome Jumps

Ever since Jason Cammisa left Motor Trend, Jonny Lieberman has been filming his Head 2 Head episodes with Randy the race car driver. However, this time, he flew to Britain, teamed up with Jethrow Bovington and sampled some tremendous Welsh roads in the process.
He basically had no choice, since Audi has yet to announce the U.S. version of the RS5 Coupe. MT guesstimates make it sound like it's going to be a lot more expensive than the C63 S Coupe, but that's not going to be the case.

The big headline with the new RS5 is the engine. Gone is that 4.2-liter V8 shared with the R8, replaced by a 2.9-liter with twin turbochargers working to keep power the same while significantly increasing torque.

The numbers on your screen are a little wrong because if the Audi makes 450 HP (that's metric, not U.S.), then the C63 is supposed to have 510, not 503. But anyway, Mercedes' version of downsizing keeps the V8 format and provides a wallop of extra torque for the rear wheels to be tortured with.

Despite this, the RS5 is still a dream car for many people, especially since the quattro system provides more traction and security. But here's the thing; everything about the Audi is decently improved over the old generation. The engine is nice, and it works with the neutral chassis. But when you get into the C63, the 4.0-liter V8 just dominates the experience.

The crazy wet dream of a 17-year old, as MT puts it, makes the right noises and has almost instant throttle response. The coupe version also has a wider rear track than the C63 sedan, so it feels more planted as well. This car makes grown men giggle all the way to the bank.

The reviewers also say the AMG looks a little weird, but it's something everybody ignores because of the badge. The Sonoma Green spec of the RS5 gets a lot of praise, and we recall liking it too. But what do you guys think?

