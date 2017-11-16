2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Makes Spyshot Debut with Gorgeous Roof

Since we had already crossed paths lens with the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, it was about time for the 718 Boxster Spyder to land. And here we are, bringing you the first spyshots of the limited edition open-air Zuffenhausen delight.

29 photos



Nevertheless, the artwork that is the cloth roof of the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder can be admired in all its glory.



In the powertrain department, we can only be certain of one thing, namely that the 718 badge won't see the mid-engined sportscar trading natural aspiration for turbocharging, as it is the case with the rest of the lineup.



And while the recently-unveiled 718 Boxster GTS raised the bar to 365 hp and the retired Boxster Spyder came with 385 ponies, we're expecting the newcomer to deliver at least 400 horses.



Porsche could update the 3.8-liter flat-six motor of the pre-718 Boxster Spyder, but, since the 991.1 Carrera S donor car has been confined to the history book, this tech path doesn't seem too plausible.



Speaking of which, the wildest rumors out there mention a downtuned version of the



And while a six-speed stick shift is guaranteed, many aficionados hope that Zuffenhausen will offer a PDK as an option. However, given the 911-threatening result of such a tech combo, we wouldn't bet on such a move.



