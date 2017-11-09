2019 Aston Martin Vantage Teasers Continue, Debut Set For November 21

One of the most fabled animals in European culture, the wolf is a natural born predator. This translates to amazing mobility and versatility, something that Aston Martin wants to mirror with the 2019 Vantage. After all, the incomer has been dubbed the best-handling Aston Martin to date
.
Such qualities are made possible thanks to the wolf’s musculoskeletal system. And similarly to the closest relative of the domestic dog, this combination of nimbleness and strength is paralleled by the Vantage. Shorter and closer to the ground than the DB11
, the baby brawler rides on the “Second Century”
platform of the Gaydon, UK-based manufacturer.
In the first instance, the Vantage will bring joy to our ears with the help of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. It’s not the M178 engine
found in the Mercedes-AMG
GT, which features dry-sump lubrication, but the M177 with a conventional oil sump redesigned by AMG for Aston Martin applications.
The reason behind this choice is the crank centerline, which according to an engineer, Aston Martin wanted to be the same for the DB11 V12 and DB11 V8
. What’s more, going for dry-sump lubrication would’ve added an additional tank and piping, translating to unwanted weight.
Compared to the Mercedes-AMG GT, the Vantage won’t receive the 7-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission. The ZF 8HP automatic
takes care of driving the rear wheels. Because it is such a driver’s car, the Vantage will likely be offered with a 6-speed manual too.
Care to guess which Aston Martin will become the oldest model in the lineup following the reveal of the all-new Vantage? That would be the Rapide, which will morph into an all-electric sedan in 2019
.