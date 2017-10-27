autoevolution
 

Tom Brady Gets His Name On Limited-Edition 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante

27 Oct 2017, 11:54 UTC ·
by
Footballer’s car. That’s the kind of term that doesn’t do justice to the footballer or the car in question when taken separately, but it’s commonly used to describe an ostentatious pairing. Related terms include footballer’s wife, but well, let’s not go there. On this occasion, we’ll talk about how Tom Brady and Aston Martin turned the Vanquish S Volante into a footballer’s car. Literally.
Aged 40, the American-born quarterback is playing for the New England Patriots in the National Football League since 2000. Brady’s exceptional results can be summed up with his most prominent record: he is the only quarterback in the sport to win five (!!!) Super Bowl games for the same team.

Bearing in mind his salary matches his performance on the field, it’s no wonder Brady owns or has owned a multitude of expensive vehicles. Audi S8, Audi R8, Range Rover, Rolls-Royce Ghost, and even rarefied breeds such as the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport. However, having your name etched onto a limited-run Aston Martin is another kind of special, if you know what I mean.

Enter the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition, which costs $360,000 and features “TB12” lettering on the headrests and front fenders. Only 12 will be made, and as you might’ve guessed by now, the Vanquish S Volante without Tom Brady’s blessing is cheaper at $312,950.

“Going through the process of curating a unique Aston Martin has been fascinating. We started with a blank canvas and finished with this beautiful car,” said Brady, who collaborated on the project with the British automaker’s chief creative officer Marek Reichman. To ensure exclusivity, the open-top GT came to fruition with the help of the Q by Aston Martin – Commission service.

Ultramarine Black exterior paint, Dark Knight leather upholstery, lots of carbon fiber, and California Poppy leather-wrapped paddle shifters. That’s how this Aston Martin rolls, which bears Tom’s signature on the sill plates. As with every other Vanquish S, the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition relies on a 5.9-liter V12 Aston Martin refers to as a 6.0-liter engine, which churns out 580 horsepower and produces a bewitching exhaust note.
