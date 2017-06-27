autoevolution

Aston Martin RapidE Confirmed For Production, Only 155 Examples Will Be Made

27 Jun 2017
by
For all intents and purposes, the Rapid is an Aston Martin DB9 with two extra doors and a softer suspension setup. And in AMR flavor, the Rapide holds the title of world’s fastest sedan In 2019, however, the Gaydon-based automaker is planning to move on to phase “full-electric sedan.”

RapidE is the name of the new kid on the block, which is due to enter production in 2019. Previewed by a concept that was presented two years ago, the first-ever all-electric Aston Martin promises to deliver V12-rivaling performance, and then some. Thing is, the manufacturer isn’t ready to come clean about what’s hiding under the skin of the RapidE.

As a brief refresher, Aston Martin kept its lips shut even in regard to the concept's powertrain. What we do know about the concept, however, is that it prides itself on all-wheel-drive and battery technology that provides a range of more than 200 miles (320 kilometers). If it is indeed a replacement for the Rapide AMR, then the RapidE should be potent enough to outperform a 600 PS (592 horsepower) engine and a 210 miles per hour (338 km/h) top speed. I’m not too sure about the latter, though.

Something that we can put the finger on comes in the form of EV technology. In the production car’s case, it will come courtesy of Williams Advanced Engineering. Yes, it’s the company behind the Jaguar C-X75’s hybrid bits and bobs and the high-performance battery used in Formula E.

“The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come,” commented head honcho Dr. Andy Palmer. “RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire, and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.” What the man said sounds like a plan, doesn’t it?

And from the looks of the three design sketches featured in the adjacent photo gallery, the future is bright for the British automaker.
