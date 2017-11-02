autoevolution
 

2018 Aston Martin Vantage Teaser No 2, GTE Version Sports Huge Rear Wing

2 Nov 2017
After teasing the rear-end design of the all-new Vantage, Aston Martin is at it again. This time around, we get a glimpse of the front – full-LED headlights included – and the rearmost part of the Vantage GTE. It’s the latter that has that certain something about it, mostly because it gets a ridiculously big wing.
“The wait is almost over,” reads one of the invitations to the 2018 Aston Martin V8 Vantage’s teasers. That’s because the veil will be taken off later this month, with deliveries expected to commence in the first part of 2018. For all intents and purposes, Aston Martin’s higher-ups can hardly wait to reveal what the next-generation Vantage is all about, especially in the handling department.

About that, the man in charge of vehicle dynamics at the British automaker promised that the all-new Vantage will be the best-handling Aston Martin to date. Matt Becker is his name, and considering he previously did chassis work for Lotus, there’s no denying his claim isn’t the usual case of empty bragging.

The 2018 Vantage promises to deliver even more if chief executive Andy Palmer is to be believed. The head honcho said – time and time again – that the manual transmission will soldier on in the foreseeable future. Reading between the lines, Palmer might be suggesting that the Vantage is the perfect application for a 3-pedal setup as it is the brand’s sportiest model in the lineup.

Influenced by the DB11 and gifted with design elements from James Bond’s DB10 and the track-focused Vulcan, the 2018 Aston Martin Vantage will make use of a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 of Mercedes-AMG origin. Later on, the V12 Vantage will up the ante with 5.2 liters of twin-turbo V12 fury. The Vantage Roadster is coming too, but don’t expect it to arrive sooner than 2019.

In regard to pricing, you can bet the current generation’s £94,995 will be overshadowed by the 2018 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. We’d better brace ourselves for a six-figure sports car considering the Mercedes-AMG GT retails at £99,960 in the United Kingdom.
