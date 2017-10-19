BMW M2 LCI: Last M Car With a Manual Transmission Before Switch to Automatic

The BMW M2 may be one of the cheapest ways to jump on the BMW M bandwagon, but a storm is brewing on the horizon. As we wait for the F87 M2 LCI
to go official, BMW M vice president Dirk Hacker declared that the smallest and least powerful M car is likely to be the last M car to offer a good ol’ stick shift.
22 photos “Wait, what? That’s the biggest BS the high-performance division could come up!”
Rightly so, dearest reader, and probably the biggest change in M car philosophy ever since turbocharging became the norm across the lineup. And the reason for discontinuing the manual transmission in a few years’ time? Take-up rate, apparently, which is going down on other M cars except for the M2
.
Speaking to Autocar
, Dirk explains: “I like manual very much, but the take-up rate from customers on cars other than the M2 is just going down. The fact is that a double clutch gearbox delivers better performance and efficiency.”
Nobody who loves driving in its purest form cares for 0 to 60 times and saving fuel, dear Dirk. But the truth of the matter is, developing a high-performance vehicle for not one, but two transmission options is more costly than you think.
If you’re the TL;DR type, the bottom line is cost-cutting. The shape of things to come is apparent with the F90 M5
, which is exclusively available with the ZF 8HP eight-speed automatic. On the flip side, the M model lineup prepares to usher in CSL and GTS variants, both upping the ante with better everything.
In stark comparison to the M5, which went all-wheel-drive for the F90 chassis code, the next-generation M3
and M4
aren’t likely to integrate M xDrive. “We will increase the power of these cars, but we don’t want to increase the weight,”
Dirk highlights. “We’ll use 4WD where we need it.”
And on that note, M GmbH doesn’t plan to develop FWD M cars
, at least not in the foreseeable future.