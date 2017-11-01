2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate Is a Naturally Aspirated Last Hurrah

2012, however, is five years ago. And for what it’s worth, the modern-day Vanquish doesn’t stand a chance against contemporary rivals such as the 2018 Bentley Continental GT
. It’s no wonder, then, why Aston Martin is preparing to phase out the second-generation Vanquish, which it’ll do with the Ultimate.
A special edition based on the Vanquish S, only 175 examples will ever be made, with orders now being taken for delivery in the spring of 2018. That is 100 coupe and 75 convertible
models, which are priced according to their exclusive factor: €278,995 and €293,995, respectively. Packing 595 horsepower, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a three-stage adaptive damping system complemented by carbon ceramic brakes, you know this British can handle both cross-continental driving and a little fun in the twisties.
The ultimate expression of the Vanquish S
is equipped with lots of carbon fiber detailing inside and out, including the treadplates and side strakes. For added specialness, the Ultimate is available in three so-called Designer Themes.
The first marries Ultimate Black
paintwork with Copper Bronze graphics around the air intake, side sills, and rear diffuser. The second is a combination of Xenon Grey and Cobalt Blue, and the third consists of White Gold and Bronze. Customers that want to do things their way, however, can elect to combine any exterior scheme and interior package as a no-cost option.
“As the much-loved and highly-acclaimed Vanquish S nears the end of production, we wanted to celebrate its success with a limited run of very special cars,”
declared Aston Martin
vice president and chief sales officer, Christian Marti. “The Ultimate edition perfectly captures the spirit of Vanquish and is sure to be sought after by collectors around the world”.
Marti is right, you know. The next-generation Vanquish
will employ the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 from the DB11, losing the naturally aspirated blunderbuss we all know and love.