2019 Aston Martin Vantage Spied With ZF 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

Designed by Henrik Fisker and more of a sports car than the grand touring-oriented DB9
, the Vantage introduced at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show is drop-dead gorgeous, even by today's standards. But after 12 years in production, the V8-powered Vantage will have to make way for an all-new model.
As you know from the teaser images
released by Aston Martin in the past couple of weeks, the newcomer will be revealed in all its glory later this month. Deliveries are most likely to start in the first quarter of 2018, with the U.S expected to get the Vantage for the 2019 model year. So, what’s up?
For starters, the 2019 Aston Martin V8 Vantage is bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful. The proportions, the DB10- and Vulcan-inspired styling, the full-width taillights
, there’s a lot to like about the entry-level model. And speaking of entry-level, Aston Martin will shoehorn the Mercedes-AMG
4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 under the hood of the V8 Vantage. As you can tell from the newest set of spy photos, ZF's 8-speed automatic transmission is also featured.
Aston Martin head honcho Dr. Andy Palmer more or less confirmed that there’s room for a manual transmission in there too, which is appropriate for the company’s best-handling car to date. About the best-handling part, that comes from a higher-up within the British automaker who used to do chassis development at Lotus before he joined Aston Martin
. And of course, the 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 from the DB11 will give birth to the all-new V12 Vantage. The ultimate interpretation of the next-generation Vantage will reportedly go official sometime during 2019 (for the 2020 model year at the latest).
On a related note, 2018 will see Aston Martin redesign the Vantage GTE
endurance racing car with the underpinnings from the all-new model. Based on one of the teaser pics released by the automaker, it’ll borrow the full-width taillights from the road-going car, but it’ll up the ante with a big wing.