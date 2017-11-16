Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a Roaring V12-Powered Track Monster

The Mercedes
-AMG
Project ONE plans to enter the same exclusive club sometime in the future, but the Aston Martin might get the jump on it. If everything goes to plan, the 1,000 hp plus British beast should enter production next year.
Even though the company has already released plenty of images of the vehicle - why wouldn't it, all 150 units have already been sold anyway - there isn't that much information available. We do know it uses a mid-mounted 6.5-liter naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 engine helped by an electric motor setup (rumors say there's just the one, but they could decide to put one on each front wheel).
The total power output of the system should be over 1,000 hp, but the exact figure is left to anyone's imagination. However, it won't have to be too high to get an unbelievable power-to-weight ratio as the Valkyrie
is said to tip the scales at just over one ton (1,030 kilograms or 2,270 pounds).
Aston Martin
is understandably shy on releasing the performance figures just yet, but you don't need to know much to realize it's going to be a blast. And the fact it gets a massive aspirated V12 also means we're in for an aural treat as well.
As if that didn't sound extreme enough, Aston Martin decided to build a circuit-only version of the hypercar called Valkyrie AMR Pro. The info on this track tool is even more scarce, and the only visual representation we have are these two computer-generated images. But even though the company didn't reveal too much, there is a theme you can find throughout the car.
That would be "weight loss." We know, the Valkyrie already sounds like a very light hypercar, but if you can shed even more pounds, why wouldn't you? Especially when you have all that crazy aero to make up for it by creating tons (not literally, though) of downforce to keep it from flying.
Only 25 of them will be built, and all are accounted for already. The price? Well, considering the standard Valkyrie is said to cost between $2.6 and $4 million, the AMR Pro will undoubtedly be more than that - think more in the region of $5 million.
What the new owner will get for that money is a vehicle engineered by Aston Martin together with the Red Bull Racing ream and other racing outlets that can more than keep up with a LMP1-spec car. It uses lighter carbon fiber for its body than the standard version, it gets suspension elements made out of the light stuff, and all of its aerodynamic elements have been redesigned to increase downforce.
The 25 owners - or "rich lucky bastards," as we like to call them - are also going to gain access to the same training regime as Red Bull Racing drivers, because you can't weigh 220 pounds and expect to get the most out of the AMR Pro. Not that it can't cope with the extra weight, it's just 220 pounds will feel like 500 while accelerating, braking, and cornering in this thing.
Deliveries are expected to start in 2020, which means there's still for you to win the lottery and save the money for the unlikely moment one of the 25 decides to sell his AMR Pro. But even if those two things were to happen, you can only imagine what price these things will go for - hint: higher than what they initially sold for.