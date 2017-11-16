autoevolution
 

McLaren MP4-12C Gets Humiliated by BMW S1000RR HP4 in Brutal Airfield Drag Race

16 Nov 2017, 14:20 UTC
by
One doesn't simply drag race a BMW S1000 RR HP4 - here's an idea that the driver of a McLaren MP4-12C recently decided to challenge. As such, the Macca and the BMW got together on an airfield in Sweden and went at it.
We have to mention that both velocity machines came in stock form and we'll start with the Woking animal. This is one of the early cars, but, as supercar aficionados among you know, the Brits gave the owners a complimentary power upgrade, which saw the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8 occupying the middle section of the beast jumping from 600 to 625 ponies.

As for the S1000 RR HP4, this bike might be preparing for a new generation, but it remains an extremely fierce two-wheeled contraption. And it's enough to think of the monster's 193 hp output to understand why.

Given the breathtaking power-to-weight difference between the two speed tools, a standing start would've given the car at least a few chances of impressing the audience.

However, the drag battle we're talking about saw the two going for a rolling take-off, with the start of the race taking place at 50 km/h (make that 31 mph). Thankfully, the motorcycle found all the neccesary grip, as indicate by its furious sprinting.

The McLaren was used as the camera vehicle and while its soundtrack is the least exciting on the supercar market, the aural part of the video still delivers a few kicks. And that's because you'll get to notice the uber-quick upshifts delivered by the seven-speed transmission of the Brit.

When it comes to the rider of the S1000 RR HP4, the only question the man had to answer was how early he could fully abuse the throttle. Don't worry, though, the piece of footage below will allow you to easily notice the moment when this takes place.

