Pope Francis Receives Lamborghini Hurcan. No, Really!

15 Nov 2017, 16:32 UTC
I think the Italians are deeply religious people because they keep giving the Pope things he doesn't need or shouldn't have. For example, His Holiness just received a brand new Lamborghini Huracan.
You'd imagine that a 610 horsepower supercar would look distasteful in this context. However, they really made it work. Like most of the other cars sent to the Pope, the Huracan is white. It also has tasteful gold pinstriping, black rockers, and black wheels.

Somehow, it all makes senses... in a movie universe where nuns shoot machine guns, like Sin City.

If this were Russia, the bishops would have surrounded it, sprayed it with incense and wrapped it in gold vinyl. But for Pope Francis, a simple prayer and his signature sufficed. #bless

Why pray? Well, the Vatican isn't into flashy V10 supercars, so the Huracan is going to be auctioned off for charity. The money will go towards Christians exiled in Irak, the victims of human trafficking in Italy and helping the needy in Africa.

Even if you're not into buying your way into heaven, one good deed at a time, we think it's worth picking up. This definitely qualifies as a Huracan special edition, and there's likely not another one like it in the world.

Being the stock version of the car and not the new Performante version, this V10 car left Sant'Agata Bolognese with an output of 610 HP and 560 Nm of torque. It will do 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and maxes out at 325 km/h.

But even if the Huracan is a car you buy for the raw experience, we'd feel guilty flogging something that the Pope signed. Still, it was handed over by VW Group officials, so maybe you could "punish" the car for all the sins of its makers. I don't know, this even wanting something like this feels like a morally gray area!

