Such rumors are mostly based on the exhaust layout of spiced-up Aventador S prototype, which fully resembles that of the Huracan Performante. However, with Sant'Agata Bolognese constantly refreshing its nomenclature, we could expect the Italians to gift the upcoming range-topper with a different name, perhaps one linked to the V12 pedigree of the supercar.Keep in mind that the Aventador Performante test mule we spied in September had its exhaust tips hidden - you'll find those spyshots in the gallery above.Regardless of the badging, the prototype in the spyshots we have here shows the kind of extreme aerodynamics you'd expect from such a go-fast development.Since the Huracan Performante introduced the ALA (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) feature to the Raging Bull's lineup, we're expecting its big brother to follow suit - for one thing, the said active aero hardware deserves serious credit for the 6:52 Nurburgring lap time of the V10 beast, which earned it a production car lap record before the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS grabbed the accolade (think: 6:47).From the overly complex front apron to the shark fin sitting where you'd expect to see a massive hollow wing, it seems that the Italian engineers are working on the 2.0 version of the ALA. And if the goodies present of the V10 model allow it to independently adjust downforce on the left and right sides of the supercar, our expectations for the V12 beast are sky-high.As for the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated monster at the center of the car, this should at least match the Centenario spec, which sees the V12 mill delivering 770 hp and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of twist.Until we get our hands on fresh info, we'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer has yet to introduce the Huracan Performante Spyder, which we spied almost camo-free back in the summer.P.S.: While these prototypes keep us busy thinking about the next member of the carmaker's V12 family, Lamborghini is already working on its (partially) electrified future, as the jaw-dropping Terzo Millennio EV Concept has demonstrated.