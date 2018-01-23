Porsche 918 Spyder vs. Blown Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Needs a Photo Finish

With the Lamborghini Huracan starting to show its age, more and more owners are turning to the aftermarket in pursuit of extra spice. And with the stock V10 engine having demonstrated it can cope with around 800 horses, the question we have to answer is what happens when such a modded Huracan goes up against a member of the Holy Trinity. There are obviously multiple answers to that questions and the one we're here to deliver involves the Porsche 918 Spyder.

5 photos



Heavy YouTube surfers among you will recognize this Raging Bull as the weapon of Parker Nirenstein, the vlogger behind the Vehicle Virgins label.



The drivers of the two velocity tools wanted to ensure the conclusion of the battle was relevant, so they raced on two separate occasions. And while the machines played the Christmas Tree game, we have to mention that the surface of the airstriped used for the shenanigans wasn't exactly ideal for the takeoff phase.



Speaking of the Porsche 918 Spyder, the age of the supercar (the hyper hybrid was produced between 2013 and 2015) might not seem that hefty to an untrained eye. Nevertheless, since we're talking about the stratosphere of the go-fast realm, there are plenty of signs that the 918 is starting to age.



For one thing, Zuffenhausen itself provided such a sign, with the 2018 911 GT2 RS proving to be considerably quicker than the hypercar on the Nurburgring (think:



And let's not forget that the new Ford GT has proven it can beat the 918, albeit on US tracks such as



P.S.: While you can find the first 918 Spyder vs. blown Huracan velocity battle at the 17:35 point of the video below, the rest of the clip also offers some attention-worthy battles.



