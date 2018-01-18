autoevolution
 

3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with 6.85s Pass in Bahrain

18 Jan 2018, 16:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With the R35 incarnation of the Nissan GT-R getting closer and closer to its retirement, the aftermarket side of the industry continues to keep Godzilla under the spotlights. And the most recent example of this comes from Bahrain, where a GT-R set a new quarter-mile world record.
6 photos
3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with 6.85s Pass3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with 6.85s Pass3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with 6.85s Pass3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with 6.85s Pass3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with 6.85s Pass
To be more precise, the heavily remastered supercar managed to complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 6.85 seconds, with its trap speed sitting at 341 km/h (make that 212 mph).

To understand the extend to which the mods on this sort of machine go, we'll mention that the thing now delivers around five times the factory power. And when a contraption is gifted with around 3,000 horses, this means a ton of other mods have to be installed - each and every area of the car has to be massaged.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu
In case the GT-R we have here seems familiar, it's probably because we recently talked about this velocity monster.

World records obviously don't come without their challenges and this Nissan has faced an extreme one earlier this month. To be more precise, the machine lost its parachute at about 200 mph, with this resulting in a vicious struggle to come to a stop.

"When I said “2800+ [horsepower] should make things interesting” this wasn’t exactly what I had in mind. Another 6-second pass from Panda at BDRC Round two. A parachute mount failure made things interesting at the end of the track, but all is well and we are working hard to get it repaired and back in action tomorrow for Qualifying!" the driver explained back then.

As you can imagine, the battle for the R35 quarter-mile world record won't stop here and we can wait to bring you the news of the next milestone. Oh, and the same goes for the half-mile record shenanigans.


 

Video of the NEW WORLD RECORD holder GT-R from @alphalogic_performance & @rob.tuned from Dubai!!

A post shared by 1320video (@1320video) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:53am PST

Nissan GT-R Nissan drag racing world record
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
NISSAN models:
NISSAN KicksNISSAN Kicks CrossoverNISSAN LeafNISSAN Leaf CompactNISSAN Micra 5 DoorsNISSAN Micra 5 Doors MiniNISSAN RogueNISSAN Rogue Small SUVNISSAN X-TrailNISSAN X-Trail CrossoverAll NISSAN models  