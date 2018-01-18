3,000 HP Nissan GT-R Sets 1/4-Mile World Record with 6.85s Pass in Bahrain

With the R35 incarnation of the Nissan GT-R getting closer and closer to its retirement, the aftermarket side of the industry continues to keep Godzilla under the spotlights. And the most recent example of this comes from Bahrain, where a GT-R set a new quarter-mile world record.

To understand the extend to which the mods on this sort of machine go, we'll mention that the thing now delivers around five times the factory power. And when a contraption is gifted with around 3,000 horses, this means a ton of other mods have to be installed - each and every area of the car has to be massaged.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu

World records obviously don't come without their challenges and this Nissan has faced an extreme one earlier this month. To be more precise, the machine lost its parachute at about 200 mph, with this resulting in a vicious struggle to come to a stop.



"When I said “2800+ [horsepower] should make things interesting” this wasn’t exactly what I had in mind. Another 6-second pass from Panda at BDRC Round two. A parachute mount failure made things interesting at the end of the track, but all is well and we are working hard to get it repaired and back in action tomorrow for Qualifying!" the driver explained back then.



To be more precise, the heavily remastered supercar managed to complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 6.85 seconds, with its trap speed sitting at 341 km/h (make that 212 mph).

As you can imagine, the battle for the R35 quarter-mile world record won't stop here and we can wait to bring you the news of the next milestone. Oh, and the same goes for the half-mile record shenanigans.