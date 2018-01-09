autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs. 911 Carrera S Cabriolet Snow Drag Race Is Brutal

We've met more than a few Porsche Neunelfer owners who weren't exactly enthusiastic when it came to taking their sportscars out in the snow, believing that the rear-engined layout of the 911 would cause trouble. And while the weight distribution of the machine can cause issues at times, all the weight hanging over the rear axle means the wheels get plenty of traction.
This pro-snow argument is just one of the things that determine Porsche vlogger Nick Murray to take out his 911 even when the white stuff gets seriously thick.

And, in his latest video, the YouTuber went for a little drag race. As such, he threw his Neunelfer at... another 911. We're looking at a pair of ".2" models, albeit belonging to different generations. To be more precise, while Nick's car is a 991 Carrera 4S with a manual, the other Zuffenhausen animal is a 997 Carrera S Cabriolet with a PDK tranny - that's right: one of his friends was bold enough to take his rear-wheel-drive 911 out to play in the snow.

In fact, Nick got behind the wheel of the rear-paw model during the race, while his buddy jumped inside the YT man's four-wheel-drive car. It's worth mentioning that the 991 uses Pirelli rubber, while the 997 comes with Dunlop tires, with the two tackling snow of up to 7 inches.

If you find yourself in a terrible hurry, you can jump to the 4:00 point of the video below for the sprinting shenanigan. Nevertheless, we'd stick around for the rest of the video, especially since this packs more than one slipper surprises.

And those of you who will find sportscar winter-hooning inspiration in this clip need to be reminded that winter tires and a light right foot are required to ensure your keep your four-wheeled pride and joy in one pice during this type of adventures.

