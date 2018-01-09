autoevolution
 

Nordic Gold 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Precious

The first days of 2018 have seen us getting busy bringing a pair of Porsche Neunelfer specials to you, namely the 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package and the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T. Nevertheless, we mustn't allow the standard incarnation of the 991.2 GT3, is we may call it so, to slip out of the spotlights.
So here we are, back in the game of 911 GT3 spotting - this time around we have a shade that rarely gets featured on Porsche 911s.

For one thing, we're not 100 percent certain of the hue's name. As such, this Paint to Sample shade appears to be Nordic Gold (those of you who are familiar with the color will notice the resemblance). However, the color sitting in front of us could also be Sepia Brown.

Notice that this particular example of the GT3 comes with the black wheels, which don't make too much of an effort to conceal the red calipers. These stoppers signal the presence of the standard steel brakes.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) aren't without their drawbacks. Sure, these deliver superior fading resistance and slightly increased stopping power, but they can easily deliver squeaking, an issue that multiple owners have reported - the problem is spread across multiple carmakers.

Returning to the Porsche 911 world, we are now waiting for the German automotive producer to introduce the 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 RS.

The Rennsport Neunelfer could land as early as the Geneva Motor Show (think: March). And since the GT3 was able to blitz the Green Hell in 7:12.7, we're expecting the RS badge to bring the car into the sub-7 club.

The rumor mill talks about the RS model receiving a 4.2-liter evolution of the all-new 4.0-liter flat-six animating the GT3, which should be good for at least 525 horses. Alas, if you're a member of the save-the-manual camp, you won't get your thrills here.


 

