Nordic Gold 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Precious

This seems to be a Nordic Gold 991.2 GT3 just out of production. I’m searching for confirmation, but this is a good guess if I compare it to other Nordic Gold ones. It makes it very hard to guess a color right because of different lighting conditions etc. // #PTSGT4 // photo via @exclusive_porsche_models // #NordicGold #9912GT3 #PTS

