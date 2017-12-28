autoevolution
 

Dodge Demon vs. Bolt-Ons Hellcat Drag Race Is Muscle Brutality

Now that more and more owners of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon have taken delivery of their machines, you can expect these muscle monsters to show up at drag racing events across North America. Case in point with the yellow Demon we have here, which recently duked it out with a Hellcat.
Of course, a sprinting battle between a Dodge Challenger Demon and a Hellcat wouldn't make all that much sense, but there's one detail that sets the latter apart from most of its kind - the factory-blown Challenger we have here has been taken down the aftermarket path.

This Hellcat has been gifted with bolt-on mods, so there's nothing all that special about its customisation process. Nevertheless, when the starting point involves 707 ponies, things are awesome enough.

So, how did the 840 hp factory beast fare against the modded Challenger Hellcat? You'll get your answer in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. In fact, aiming to deliver a relevant conclusion, the pair of Dodges duked it out on two separate occasions.

Nevertheless, as the owner of the modded Hellcat explains in the YouTube description of the video, the guy behind the wheel of the Demon wasn't exactly on top of his game during the first run.

"There was a driver error by the Demon driver in the first race," we are being told.

Speaking of which, it seems that Dodge Challenger SRT Demon owners are still struggling to hit the 9.65s official quarter-mile time of the velocity animal, with most runs we've seen to date sitting in the low-10s arena. Nevertheless, we should see things getting spiced-up soon.

P.S.: Those of you who are in a hurry can skip to the 3:40 point of the video below for the first battle involving the two Mopar machines.

