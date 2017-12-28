Stripped Out Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Turbo Pickup Truck for $4,000

autoevolution
 

Tesla may have swept us off our feet with the amazing numbers promised for the Roadster II, but, until the sportscar lands on the market, the P100D incarnation of the Model S continues to deliver drag racing thrills.
And the freshest adventure of the sort comes from what is probably the world's quickest P100D, which recently engaged in street racing event.

By now, street racers are fully away of the Model S' reputation, which is why finding competitors doesn't exactly come easy. Nevertheless, the guys over at the Tesla Racing Channel always manage to come across drivers willing to see what the electron juice sipper can do.

This time around, the Palo Alto machine dukes it out with a pickup truck that's anything but blue-collar. To be more precise, this bed wielder is animated by a 408 LS engine, with the V8 having received an 88mm turbo.

And while we're not aware of the truck's output, we can be certain that this can put the muscle to the road. That's because the thing still packs an all-paw setup, while talking to the road via a set of Hoosier slicks.

Then again, the Model S P100D we have here is noticeably quicker than the stock model. That's because the Ludicrous Mode warrior has been put on a diet.

The thing has lost around 500 lbs and now tips the scales at 4,460 lbs - almost all the interior bits have been removed (the dash is still in place, though), while the front sway bar is gone and the 12V batter under the frunk has been replaced with a lighter unit.

Factor in the Mickey Thompson rubber and you'll end up with quarter-mile times as low as 10.41s.

Nevertheless, in order for the race to be as fair as possible, the Tesla and the pickup truck go for a 1/8-mile battle. And, to make things spicier, the two drivers setted for a $4,000 race.

P.S.: If you happen to be in a hurry, you can jump straight to the 2:43 point of the clip to check out the battle between the two velocity behemoths.

