Dodge Demon Dyno Run Shows 724 RWHP on Pump Gas, Hints at Underrated Output

Machines such as the Dodge Challenger Demon continue to remain under the spotlights long after their official introduction and we're here to bring you the freshest adventure of the sort, which involves the Mopar machine and a dyno.

4 photos



That's because the blown 6.2-liter monster managed to deliver 724 horses at the rear wheels. For one thing, this could mean that the driveline loss sits at just ten percent. Even with all the optimization applied to the eight-speed automatic tranny of the Demon, this value would be surprisingly low.



As such, we're expecting the said real-world horsepower figure to also come from an understatement in the official crank output of the Challenger. We'll remind you that the, on pump gas (this is how the dyno run we have here was done), the Challenger Demon is rated at 808 hp - the full 840-pony glory is achieved using race juice and the PCM (Powertrain Control Module) included in the Demon crate.



Nevertheless, putting the power down is a different matter. You see, while the automotive producer has mentioned a 9.65s quarter-mile time for the



At the month, Demon drivers have gotten close to a clean 10-second pass, but we're pretty sure that, with a bit of extra practice, the promised 9s performance will arrive.



In fact, once more and more examples of the velocity tool land on the market (only 3,300 units are being brought to the world, remember?), we can also expect to meet the first tuned incarnations of the Demon. You know, mechanical monsters such as Hennessey Performance's



The Dodge halo car was recently strapped to a dyno and we have to tell you that the results are the kind that will make your jaw drop to the floor.That's because the blown 6.2-liter monster managed to deliver 724 horses at the rear wheels. For one thing, this could mean that the driveline loss sits at just ten percent. Even with all the optimization applied to the eight-speed automatic tranny of the Demon, this value would be surprisingly low.As such, we're expecting the said real-world horsepower figure to also come from an understatement in the official crank output of the Challenger. We'll remind you that the, on pump gas (this is how the dyno run we have here was done), the Challenger Demon is rated at 808 hp - the full 840-pony glory is achieved using race juice and the PCM (Powertrain Control Module) included in the Demon crate.Nevertheless, putting the power down is a different matter. You see, while the automotive producer has mentioned a 9.65s quarter-mile time for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon , owners are still struggling to achieve the said number.At the month, Demon drivers have gotten close to a clean 10-second pass, but we're pretty sure that, with a bit of extra practice, the promised 9s performance will arrive.In fact, once more and more examples of the velocity tool land on the market (only 3,300 units are being brought to the world, remember?), we can also expect to meet the first tuned incarnations of the Demon. You know, mechanical monsters such as Hennessey Performance's 1,500 hp proposal.