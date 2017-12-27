autoevolution
 

Tesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Needs a Photo Finish

27 Dec 2017, 16:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When it comes to drag racing, one should never consider he or she had seen it all. So, despite the fact that the Tesla Model S P100D has demonstrated its drag strip might on tons of occasions, there's always something new coming from the Palo Alto camp. Case in point with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees the P100D duking it out with a machine that can be considered one of its kind.
5 photos
Tesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race
No, we're not talking about another EV. Instead, we're referring to a hybrid supercar, namely a 2017 Acura NSX. And before anybody drops any conclusions on the NSX's gas-electric setup, allow us to remind you that this supercar has more electric motors than the Tesla.

Nevertheless, we won't waste your time by dropping numbers here, since all the figures you need can be found in the video.

Fortunately, the drivers of the two velocity tools took things to the drag strip, so the shenanigan we're talking about was safe. Also, the prepped surface of the track meant the two could make the most out of their vicious all-paw launch control features.

The two duked it out on two separate occasions, aiming to make sure the conclusion of their battle is relevant. However, you should keep in mind that the Tesla's battery wasn't full at the time, which should've taken a bit of a toll on the performance.

Another asset delivered by the drag strip is that the ET and trap speed numbers at the end of the battle don't take the reaction times of the drivers into account. While we didn't need any confirmation on how important the human factor is, this video certainly delivers it. And with both machines having cameras strapped to them, you'll get a complete view of the speeding brawl.

Tesla Model S P100D acura nsx drag racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  