Tesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Needs a Photo Finish

When it comes to drag racing, one should never consider he or she had seen it all. So, despite the fact that the Tesla Model S P100D has demonstrated its drag strip might on tons of occasions, there's always something new coming from the Palo Alto camp. Case in point with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which sees the P100D duking it out with a machine that can be considered one of its kind.

5 photos



Nevertheless, we won't waste your time by dropping numbers here, since all the figures you need can be found in the video.



Fortunately, the drivers of the two velocity tools took things to the drag strip, so the shenanigan we're talking about was safe. Also, the prepped surface of the track meant the two could make the most out of their vicious all-paw launch control features.



The two duked it out on two separate occasions, aiming to make sure the conclusion of their battle is relevant. However, you should keep in mind that the



Another asset delivered by the drag strip is that the ET and trap speed numbers at the end of the battle don't take the reaction times of the drivers into account. While we didn't need any confirmation on how important the human factor is, this video certainly delivers it. And with both machines having cameras strapped to them, you'll get a complete view of the speeding brawl.



No, we're not talking about another EV. Instead, we're referring to a hybrid supercar, namely a 2017 Acura NSX . And before anybody drops any conclusions on the NSX's gas-electric setup, allow us to remind you that this supercar has more electric motors than the Tesla.Nevertheless, we won't waste your time by dropping numbers here, since all the figures you need can be found in the video.Fortunately, the drivers of the two velocity tools took things to the drag strip, so the shenanigan we're talking about was safe. Also, the prepped surface of the track meant the two could make the most out of their vicious all-paw launch control features.The two duked it out on two separate occasions, aiming to make sure the conclusion of their battle is relevant. However, you should keep in mind that the Tesla 's battery wasn't full at the time, which should've taken a bit of a toll on the performance.Another asset delivered by the drag strip is that the ET and trap speed numbers at the end of the battle don't take the reaction times of the drivers into account. While we didn't need any confirmation on how important the human factor is, this video certainly delivers it. And with both machines having cameras strapped to them, you'll get a complete view of the speeding brawl.