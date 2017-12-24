850 HP Challenger Hellcat Drag Races 800 HP Camaro ZL1, America Wins

If you happen to drive a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that had been dialed all the way to 800 ponies, is there any muscle car you should fear when hitting the drag strip? Well, for one thing, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with 850 horses on tap should make for a worthy adversary.

4 photos



As such, we've brought along the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows what happens when the two straight-line monsters mentioned above get together to play the Christmas Tree game.



When it comes to the mods fitted to these two slabs of America, we'll mention that the two pack similar goodies. To be more precise, we're talking about the pulley, a cold air intake, a custom exhaust and, of course, a tune. Oh, and let's not forget the drag radials that help with putting all the muscle to the tarmac.



If the Dodge Challenger Hellcat we have here seems familiar, it's probably because this is the second time today when we get to showcase the machine's sprinting abilities.



Earlier in the day, we



To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 animating the Nissan halo car had been pushed to around 800 horses thanks to an E85 setup (along with a few other bits), so we're talking about one tight battle.



For one thing, the extra muscle of the Mopar machine should be compensated for by the added weight of the Dodge . But we're starting to sound like on-paper racers and we all know that real-world often disobeys such scenarios.As such, we've brought along the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows what happens when the two straight-line monsters mentioned above get together to play the Christmas Tree game.When it comes to the mods fitted to these two slabs of America, we'll mention that the two pack similar goodies. To be more precise, we're talking about the pulley, a cold air intake, a custom exhaust and, of course, a tune. Oh, and let's not forget the drag radials that help with putting all the muscle to the tarmac.If the Dodge Challenger Hellcat we have here seems familiar, it's probably because this is the second time today when we get to showcase the machine's sprinting abilities.Earlier in the day, we brought you a sprinting brawl that saw the HEMI wielder duking it out with a machine belonging to a totally different breed. We're talking about a Nissan GT-R and those who are worried about Godzilla facing the tuned Hellcat should know that the supercar had also been taken down the aftermarket route.To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 animating the Nissan halo car had been pushed to around 800 horses thanks to an E85 setup (along with a few other bits), so we're talking about one tight battle.