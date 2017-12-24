autoevolution
 

850 HP Challenger Hellcat Drag Races 800 HP Camaro ZL1, America Wins

24 Dec 2017, 18:47 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you happen to drive a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that had been dialed all the way to 800 ponies, is there any muscle car you should fear when hitting the drag strip? Well, for one thing, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat with 850 horses on tap should make for a worthy adversary.
4 photos
850 HP Challenger Hellcat Drag Races 800 HP Camaro ZL1850 HP Challenger Hellcat Drag Races 800 HP Camaro ZL1850 HP Challenger Hellcat Drag Races 800 HP Camaro ZL1
For one thing, the extra muscle of the Mopar machine should be compensated for by the added weight of the Dodge. But we're starting to sound like on-paper racers and we all know that real-world often disobeys such scenarios.

As such, we've brought along the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows what happens when the two straight-line monsters mentioned above get together to play the Christmas Tree game.

When it comes to the mods fitted to these two slabs of America, we'll mention that the two pack similar goodies. To be more precise, we're talking about the pulley, a cold air intake, a custom exhaust and, of course, a tune. Oh, and let's not forget the drag radials that help with putting all the muscle to the tarmac.

If the Dodge Challenger Hellcat we have here seems familiar, it's probably because this is the second time today when we get to showcase the machine's sprinting abilities.

Earlier in the day, we brought you a sprinting brawl that saw the HEMI wielder duking it out with a machine belonging to a totally different breed. We're talking about a Nissan GT-R and those who are worried about Godzilla facing the tuned Hellcat should know that the supercar had also been taken down the aftermarket route.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6 animating the Nissan halo car had been pushed to around 800 horses thanks to an E85 setup (along with a few other bits), so we're talking about one tight battle.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat chevrolet camaro zl1 muscle car drag racing
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  