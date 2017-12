Tuned Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs. Stock Carrera 4S Drag Race Has Crushing Result

ECU

Of course, the easiest way to take advantage of the new turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six motors animating the Carrera and Carrera S is to go for someplay.And today we're here to show you what happens when a 991.2 Carrera 4S with PDK gets a tune. To compare this to a factory stock C4S, YouTuber Nick Murray has prepared a little drag race.And while the vlogger normally uses his 991.2 Carrera 4S for shenanigans such as the one we have here, the stick shift of the car meant the rear-engined animal had to stay in the garage for this stunt.To put things shortly, Nick explains that a $2,000 tune will allow a Carrera S to jump straight into Porsche 911 Turbo territory. And while we're expecting the 991.2 incarnation of the Turbo, which packs 540 hp (the pre-facelift model has 520 hp), to one-up the tuned Carrera we have here, the modding game remains extremely impressive. Who knows? Maybe we'll get to check out a Turbo-involving drag race soon.And that's because the straight-line performance gap it bridges could allow one to buy another Porsche sportscar, such as a 718 Boxster or a 718 Cayman The video also shows you the torque curve of the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S engine, which easily highlights the tuning-friendly nature of the engine. As for how the aftermarket changes affect the throttle response, you'll get your answer below.