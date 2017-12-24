autoevolution
 

Tuned Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs. Stock Carrera 4S Drag Race Has Crushing Result

Truth be told, the downsizing brought by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp has brought multiple drawbacks for the Porsche Neunelfer and we're talking about aspects such as the throttle response and the soundtrack. However, since Zuffenhausen was well aware of this, the German engineers thew in a hefty performance boost to ease the transition. And Porsche 911 owners seeking to add even more sugar can easily do so by turning to the aftermarket side of the industry.
Of course, the easiest way to take advantage of the new turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six motors animating the Carrera and Carrera S is to go for some ECU play.

And today we're here to show you what happens when a 991.2 Carrera 4S with PDK gets a tune. To compare this to a factory stock C4S, YouTuber Nick Murray has prepared a little drag race.

And while the vlogger normally uses his 991.2 Carrera 4S for shenanigans such as the one we have here, the stick shift of the car meant the rear-engined animal had to stay in the garage for this stunt.

To put things shortly, Nick explains that a $2,000 tune will allow a Carrera S to jump straight into Porsche 911 Turbo territory. And while we're expecting the 991.2 incarnation of the Turbo, which packs 540 hp (the pre-facelift model has 520 hp), to one-up the tuned Carrera we have here, the modding game remains extremely impressive. Who knows? Maybe we'll get to check out a Turbo-involving drag race soon.

And that's because the straight-line performance gap it bridges could allow one to buy another Porsche sportscar, such as a 718 Boxster or a 718 Cayman.

The video also shows you the torque curve of the Porsche 911 Carrera 4S engine, which easily highlights the tuning-friendly nature of the engine. As for how the aftermarket changes affect the throttle response, you'll get your answer below.

