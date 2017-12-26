autoevolution
 

Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Humiliates Hellcat Widebody in 1/8-Mile Drag Race

Now that more and more owners of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk are starting to take delivery of their velocity behemoths, there are enough of these enthusiasts who take their machines straight to the drag strip. Case in point with the Hellcat-ized Jeep we're here to show you today.
The high-riding sprinter chose to duke it out with a sibling, namely the Dodge Challenger Hellcat, albeit not the standard car, but the Widebody incarnation of the muscle coupe.

Fortunately, as we mentioned in the intro, the two steered clear of street racing, taking things to the track instead.

Before we go any further, let's see what the official numbers tell us about such a confrontation. Despite the fact that the hefty scale footprint of the Jeep halo car makes the Challenger Hellcat seem less than the elephant that it is, the all-paw hardware of the GC allows this to leave behind what is probably the most important drawback of the muscle car, namely its difficult take-offs - even in Widebody form, which brings the Dodge Demon's beefier rear tires, the Hellcat isn't exactly easy to get off the line, with its 707 horses.

As such, if we zoom in on the 1/4-mile numbers, we'll notice that the while the Challenger Hellcat Widebody needs 10.9 seconds to complete the 1,320 feet sprint, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can play the game in 11.6 seconds.

But what about a 1/8-mile brawl? Would this be short enough to allow the 707 hp Jeep to cross the finish line ahead of the Widebody Hellcat?

While the clip below shows the two engaging in such a battle, it doesn't allow us to see the ET values for the two. Nevertheless, the Facebook post that delivers the video talks about the Jeep covering the sprint in 7.4 seconds while the Challenger requires an extra 0.3 seconds (keep in mind that the figures don't necessarily reflect the physical distance between the cars, since they don't take the reaction times of the drivers into account)

