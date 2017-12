Monster Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 GT2 Sets 7s 1/4-Mile World Record

To be more precise, the heavily tuned GT2 became the first 997 incarnation of the Neunelfer to play the quarter-mile game in the 7s arena.The machine we're talking about completed the 1,320 feet run in 7.95 seconds at 190 mph (make that 305.9 km/h), with the thing spitting fire like a dragon throughout the process.We're obviously looking at a heavily tuned setup, with the twin-turbo flat-six of the Porscha having been taken well north of the 1,500 hp border. As for the gearbox, the velocity behemoth packs a custom sequencial unit. The motor was massaged by Turkish specialist esmotor, while the car is run by Bahrain crew Ekanoo Racing As mentioned in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which shows the Porscha flying down a drag strip in Bahrain, the project we have here took about two years to complete.Nevertheless, given the dedication displayed by both the said aftermarket specialist and racing team, we could see the 997 incarnation of the GT2 Neunelfer being taken even further.As always with such setups, dialing up the boost is the easy part of the job. In fact, the greatest challenges come from allowing the rest of the powertrain to cope with the extra muscle, as well as managing to put all the power down.If this Porsche 911 GT2 starts chasing even quicker 1/4-mile numbers, we'll return with the footage showing the rear-engined hero in action. Meanwhile, its current state should deliver tons and tons of giggle, so all you have to do is reach for the "play" button below.