Monster Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 GT2 Sets 7s 1/4-Mile World Record

To be more precise, the heavily tuned GT2
became the first 997 incarnation of the Neunelfer to play the quarter-mile game in the 7s arena.
The machine we're talking about completed the 1,320 feet run in 7.95 seconds at 190 mph (make that 305.9 km/h), with the thing spitting fire like a dragon throughout the process.
We're obviously looking at a heavily tuned setup, with the twin-turbo flat-six of the Porscha having been taken well north of the 1,500 hp border. As for the gearbox, the velocity behemoth packs a custom sequencial unit. The motor was massaged by Turkish specialist esmotor, while the car is run by Bahrain crew Ekanoo Racing
.
As mentioned in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which shows the Porscha flying down a drag strip in Bahrain, the project we have here took about two years to complete.
Nevertheless, given the dedication displayed by both the said aftermarket specialist and racing team, we could see the 997 incarnation of the GT2 Neunelfer being taken even further.
As always with such setups, dialing up the boost is the easy part of the job. In fact, the greatest challenges come from allowing the rest of the powertrain to cope with the extra muscle, as well as managing to put all the power down.
If this Porsche 911 GT2 starts chasing even quicker 1/4-mile numbers, we'll return with the footage showing the rear-engined hero in action. Meanwhile, its current state should deliver tons and tons of giggle, so all you have to do is reach for the "play" button below.
Finally we did it! @ekanooracing 997 is the first Porsche in the history to pass 1/4 mile in 7 seconds! After 2 years of hard work, sleepless nights and lots of R&D, we managed to run 7,95 @ 305,9 km/h (190mph). I would like to thank @ekanooracing and his team for always believing and supporting us, to my team mates for their amazing work level, to @syvecs_ltd for top quality electronics and support and @billradermotorsports for building us top notch custom gearbox and service. Running on @vpracingfuels fuel as usual. #esmotor #ekanooracing #porsche #997tt #997gt2 #es2X #997turbo #syvecs #billradermotorsports #leadingtheway #dedication #passion #bahrain #turkey #tunedbyemre #tuningbae
