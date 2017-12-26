autoevolution
 

Monster Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 GT2 Sets 7s 1/4-Mile World Record

26 Dec 2017, 7:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Over the past few years, the Porsche 911 has strengthened its position in the drag racing realm, with the 996, 996 and 991 platforms being taken to new heights. And we're here to deliver the freshest example from the 997 realm, one that has seen a GT2 setting a world record.
5 photos
Porsche 911 GT2 Sets 9s 1/4-Mile World RecordPorsche 911 GT2 Sets 9s 1/4-Mile World RecordPorsche 911 GT2 Sets 9s 1/4-Mile World RecordPorsche 911 GT2 Sets 9s 1/4-Mile World Record
To be more precise, the heavily tuned GT2 became the first 997 incarnation of the Neunelfer to play the quarter-mile game in the 7s arena.

The machine we're talking about completed the 1,320 feet run in 7.95 seconds at 190 mph (make that 305.9 km/h), with the thing spitting fire like a dragon throughout the process.

We're obviously looking at a heavily tuned setup, with the twin-turbo flat-six of the Porscha having been taken well north of the 1,500 hp border. As for the gearbox, the velocity behemoth packs a custom sequencial unit. The motor was massaged by Turkish specialist esmotor, while the car is run by Bahrain crew Ekanoo Racing.

As mentioned in the Instagram post at the bottom of the page, which shows the Porscha flying down a drag strip in Bahrain, the project we have here took about two years to complete.

Nevertheless, given the dedication displayed by both the said aftermarket specialist and racing team, we could see the 997 incarnation of the GT2 Neunelfer being taken even further.

As always with such setups, dialing up the boost is the easy part of the job. In fact, the greatest challenges come from allowing the rest of the powertrain to cope with the extra muscle, as well as managing to put all the power down.

If this Porsche 911 GT2 starts chasing even quicker 1/4-mile numbers, we'll return with the footage showing the rear-engined hero in action. Meanwhile, its current state should deliver tons and tons of giggle, so all you have to do is reach for the "play" button below.


 

Finally we did it! @ekanooracing 997 is the first Porsche in the history to pass 1/4 mile in 7 seconds! After 2 years of hard work, sleepless nights and lots of R&D, we managed to run 7,95 @ 305,9 km/h (190mph). I would like to thank @ekanooracing and his team for always believing and supporting us, to my team mates for their amazing work level, to @syvecs_ltd for top quality electronics and support and @billradermotorsports for building us top notch custom gearbox and service. Running on @vpracingfuels fuel as usual. #esmotor #ekanooracing #porsche #997tt #997gt2 #es2X #997turbo #syvecs #billradermotorsports #leadingtheway #dedication #passion #bahrain #turkey #tunedbyemre #tuningbae

A post shared by ESMOTOR (@esmotor) on Dec 19, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

Porsche 911 GT2 Porsche 911 Porsche drag racing world record
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  