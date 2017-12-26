Monster Twin-Turbo Porsche 911 GT2 Sets 7s 1/4-Mile World Record

Finally we did it! @ekanooracing 997 is the first Porsche in the history to pass 1/4 mile in 7 seconds! After 2 years of hard work, sleepless nights and lots of R&D, we managed to run 7,95 @ 305,9 km/h (190mph). I would like to thank @ekanooracing and his team for always believing and supporting us, to my team mates for their amazing work level, to @syvecs_ltd for top quality electronics and support and @billradermotorsports for building us top notch custom gearbox and service. Running on @vpracingfuels fuel as usual. #esmotor #ekanooracing #porsche #997tt #997gt2 #es2X #997turbo #syvecs #billradermotorsports #leadingtheway #dedication #passion #bahrain #turkey #tunedbyemre #tuningbae

