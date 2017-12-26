Gulf Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Shining Star

To be more precise, this Gen 2 GT3 comes in a Gulf Blue attire, with the car having been spotted resting in a Porsche dealership in Munchen, Germany.
The light shade of the cars mixes rather well with the silver wheels and the silver inner graphics of the front light clusters - we only have one photo of the 500 hp beast, but, judging by what we can see here, it looks like the thing packs yellow calipers, which means it has been fitted with the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
The said goodies obviously make the GT3 even more suitable for spending time on the track and we can say the same thing about its seats. That's because this rear-engined animal is fitted with the full bucket units shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.
Going past the standard GT3, if we might call the naturally aspirated flat-six wielder so, we'll remind you that we recently talked about two newer members of the 911 range.
We're referring to the 911 GT3 Touring Package and the 911 Carrera T
, with a convoy involving the two having been spotted over in Monaco.
Of course, we also have to mention the 991.2 GT3 RS, which is still out there, testing
. Nevertheless, we'll get to meet the circuit special in the first quarter of next year.
And while the German automotive producer has made it clear that the track dedication of the GT3 means we have to rule out the stick shift option, the rumor mill talks about a new 4.2-liter motor with at least 525 horses.
Another shot of the PTS Gulf Blue (gulfblau; non-metallic UNI; 328) 991.2 GT3 from Munich, Germany - courtesy of local reader @lsmucphotos. Gulf Blue has been confirmed by sales managers at the dealer - it is not Meissen Blue as I had speculated earlier. In this shot, it is unmistakably Gulf Blue, as Meissen takes on a lighter tone. Hope to see a Meissen example soon - will page @alexioflexio then. #PTSRS
