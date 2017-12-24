autoevolution
 

Gulf Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Shines in Sweden

There's no need to argue about Sweden needing all the sunshine it can get and it seems that the owner of a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 decided to help, using his car in the process.
When the aficionado configured his Gen 2 GT3, he chose to have the rear-engined machine dressed in a Paint to Sample shade that might just shine brighter than the sun. We're talking about Gulf Orange and if you're not already familiar with this brilliant color, the image we have here will help you.

The Porscha has also been gifted with black elements that create a strong contrast with the said shade, such as the wheels and the inner graphics of the front light clusters, which come in all-LED form.

The GT division animal we have here has recently been delivered to Porsche Center Malmö. And while we're not exactly familiar with the most popular hues among Porsche owners in the part of the world, the vehicles surrounding this GT3 may just give us a clue. To put things differently, it seems like the track-savvy Neunelfer is the highlight of the showroom.

Alas, this is the only image we have of the car, so we don't know if the owner went for the yellow calipers, which would fit the car just fine. Of course, this would mean choosing the PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), a costly option that brings superior fade resistance for the track. And, thanks to lowering unsprung weight, the feature also improves on-road coziness. Nevertheless, these brakes can get noisy, so the price isn't their only drawback.

However, the pic we have here does allow us to notice that the Gulf Orange 991.2 GT3 comes with the full bucket seats, which are shared with the 918 Spyder. Oh, and the said shade seems to also present on the "straight" marker of the steering wheel.


 

