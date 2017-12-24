Porsche 911 R Spotted at Dutch Gas Station Is a Road Warrior

The Porsche 911 we're here to show you brings plenty of reasons to jump for joy. And the most important one has to do with a 911 R being put to road use rather than receiving the dreaded garage queen treatment.

4 photos



Did we say "used"? We should've mentioned "speculation" instead. You see, despite the German automotive producer offering the 911 R to 918 Spyder customers, there were plenty of buyers who decided to flip their cars for profit.



And since the R mixes a six-speed stick shift (at the time, GT cars only came in PDK form) with uber-exclusivity (we're looking at a production run of 991 units), speculators drove the prices to absurd levels, with certain examples sprinting towards the $1 million mark.







Oh, and Porsche also promised to keep an even closer eye on the behavior of limited edition models' owners. So here's to hoping that situations such as the one described above remain confined to the history books.



