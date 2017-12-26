Salmon Metallic Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Is a Trip Back to 1974

We're looking at a Paint to Sample hue. Thus, the owner of the GTS, who remains unknown, has serious chances of never running into a Neunelfer dressed in a similar attire to that of his car.
It's worth mentioning that Salmon Metallic has remained in the history book as a special order color for the 1974 model year of the 911. This means that shade not only allows this Carrera 2 GTS to stand out among its kind, but also visually connects the Porscha
to its air-cooled ancestors.
We'll also mention the satin black finish of the wheels, as well as the black inner graphics of the headlights - these are the full-LED light clusters.
Interestingly, the yellow side markers found close to the front apron, which come thanks to the US spec of the Porsche, seem to fit the color mix of the car rather well.
The machine we have here has recently landed at Walter’s Porsche in Riverside, California. We're inviting you to use the swipe feature. As such, you'll get to notice how the hue looks in both sunny and indoor conditions - this is one of those colors that allows the lighting conditions to make a strong impact on its appearance.
Alas, none of the Instagram pics depicting the car allows us to zoom in on the interior spec.
Speaking of 991.2 GTS models, we'll remind you that such a test car recently made us wonder about the German automotive producer's potential intentions to expand the color palette.
We're referring to the Black Pepper Metallic Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
we showed you around one month ago.
Fresh off the truck is a brand new PTS Salmon Metallic (lachsmetallic; Y16) 991.2 C2 GTS, just delivered to Walter's Porsche in Riverside, California. Salmon Metallic was a Special Order Color (sonderfarbe) for the '74 model year of the 911.
