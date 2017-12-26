autoevolution
 

Salmon Metallic Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Is a Trip Back to 1974

26 Dec 2017, 8:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Our 991.2 spotting tales usually involve GT Division examples of the Neunelfer and yet the Carrera GTS you're looking at is more than welcome. That's because the Salmon Metallic hue covering the rear-engined animal is nothing short of a delight.
5 photos
Tuned Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs Stock Carrera 4S Drag RaceTuned Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs Stock Carrera 4S Drag RaceTuned Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs Stock Carrera 4S Drag RaceTuned Porsche 911 Carrera 4S vs Stock Carrera 4S Drag Race
We're looking at a Paint to Sample hue. Thus, the owner of the GTS, who remains unknown, has serious chances of never running into a Neunelfer dressed in a similar attire to that of his car.

It's worth mentioning that Salmon Metallic has remained in the history book as a special order color for the 1974 model year of the 911. This means that shade not only allows this Carrera 2 GTS to stand out among its kind, but also visually connects the Porscha to its air-cooled ancestors.

We'll also mention the satin black finish of the wheels, as well as the black inner graphics of the headlights - these are the full-LED light clusters.

Interestingly, the yellow side markers found close to the front apron, which come thanks to the US spec of the Porsche, seem to fit the color mix of the car rather well.

The machine we have here has recently landed at Walter’s Porsche in Riverside, California. We're inviting you to use the swipe feature. As such, you'll get to notice how the hue looks in both sunny and indoor conditions - this is one of those colors that allows the lighting conditions to make a strong impact on its appearance.

Alas, none of the Instagram pics depicting the car allows us to zoom in on the interior spec.

Speaking of 991.2 GTS models, we'll remind you that such a test car recently made us wonder about the German automotive producer's potential intentions to expand the color palette.

We're referring to the Black Pepper Metallic Porsche 911 Carrera GTS we showed you around one month ago.


 

Fresh off the truck is a brand new PTS Salmon Metallic (lachsmetallic; Y16) 991.2 C2 GTS, just delivered to Walter’s Porsche in Riverside, California. Salmon Metallic was a Special Order Color (sonderfarbe) for the ‘74 model year of the 911. Certainly a very bold spec for a GTS. Swipe right to see the color indoors, which shifts to a paler tone. What are your thoughts on this color? Photos courtesy of local reader @jorgeperezlad. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Dec 20, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Porsche 911 Porsche Porsche 911 GTS cool
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  