autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Fleet Spotted in Monaco

13 Dec 2017, 19:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we can now bring you the first out-in-the-wild spotting of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T. A small fleet of Carrera Ts was spotted over in Monaco, with these being joined by an even more precious jewel, namely the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package (yes, more than one TP was present).
8 photos
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted in Monaco2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted in Monaco2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted in Monaco2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted in Monaco2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted in Monaco2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted in Monaco2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Spotted in Monaco
While the number plates on these rear-engined delights talk about the manufacturer-owners natured of the machines, the description of the YouTube video lists the city-state as the location of the spotting.

We've already talked the Touring Package incarnation of the 991.2 GT3 on multiple occasions and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to check out the wingless appearance of the 500 hp naturally aspirated toy in multiple hues.

As for the Carrera Touring, which can be easily spotted thanks to its bespoke front lip spoiler, this stands for a back-to-basics approach. For one thing, this is the lightest 911 in the range, with the exception of the GT Division animals. To be more precise, while the standard Carrera tips the scales at 3,175 lbs, the Carrera T weighs in at 3,142 lbs.

The diet involves lightweight windows (rear and side rear units), the kind of door handle-replacing loops that you'd find in a GT car and thinner soundproofing (the kind you'd find in a Carrera GTS).

We're also dealing with more extreme weight-saving measures, since elements such as the rear seats and the PCM infotainment systems have been removed. Nevertheless, these can be installed as no-cost options.

The list of tech changes is led by a shorter rear end and a mechanical differential lock, allowing the newcomer to beat the Carrera to 60 mph by 0.1 seconds.

Note that the Carrera T shares its 3.0-liter flat-six with the standard vehicle, meaning that it offers 370 hp and 339 lb-ft of twist. And while the seven-speed manual tranny features a shorter gear lever, you can also go for the PDK trick.

The standard PASM Sport suspension, which can't be had on the standard Carrera, brings the machine 20mm closer to the road, while rear-wheel steering is optional. As for the 20-inch wheels, these come from the Carrera S.

Come to think of it, the arrival of the GT3 Touring Package and the Carrera T means that the current Neunelfer lineup involves no less than 24 models.

porsche 911 carrera t Porsche 911 Porsche 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Monaco
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How Crumple Zones Work Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  