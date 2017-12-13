2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T and 911 GT3 Touring Package Fleet Spotted in Monaco

Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, we can now bring you the first out-in-the-wild spotting of the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T. A small fleet of Carrera Ts was spotted over in Monaco, with these being joined by an even more precious jewel, namely the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package (yes, more than one TP was present).

8 photos



We've already talked the Touring Package incarnation of the



As for the Carrera Touring, which can be easily spotted thanks to its bespoke front lip spoiler, this stands for a back-to-basics approach. For one thing, this is the lightest 911 in the range, with the exception of the GT Division animals. To be more precise, while the standard Carrera tips the scales at 3,175 lbs, the Carrera T weighs in at 3,142 lbs.



The diet involves lightweight windows (rear and side rear units), the kind of door handle-replacing loops that you'd find in a GT car and thinner soundproofing (the kind you'd find in a Carrera GTS).



We're also dealing with more extreme weight-saving measures, since elements such as the rear seats and the PCM infotainment systems have been removed. Nevertheless, these can be installed as no-cost options.



The list of tech changes is led by a shorter rear end and a mechanical differential lock, allowing the newcomer to beat the Carrera to 60 mph by 0.1 seconds.



Note that the



The standard PASM Sport suspension, which can't be had on the standard Carrera, brings the machine 20mm closer to the road, while rear-wheel steering is optional. As for the 20-inch wheels, these come from the Carrera S.



Come to think of it, the arrival of the GT3 Touring Package and the Carrera T means that the current Neunelfer lineup involves no less than 24 models.



While the number plates on these rear-engined delights talk about the manufacturer-owners natured of the machines, the description of the YouTube video lists the city-state as the location of the spotting.We've already talked the Touring Package incarnation of the 991.2 GT3 on multiple occasions and the piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows you to check out the wingless appearance of the 500 hp naturally aspirated toy in multiple hues.As for the Carrera Touring, which can be easily spotted thanks to its bespoke front lip spoiler, this stands for a back-to-basics approach. For one thing, this is the lightest 911 in the range, with the exception of the GT Division animals. To be more precise, while the standard Carrera tips the scales at 3,175 lbs, the Carrera T weighs in at 3,142 lbs.The diet involves lightweight windows (rear and side rear units), the kind of door handle-replacing loops that you'd find in a GT car and thinner soundproofing (the kind you'd find in a Carrera GTS).We're also dealing with more extreme weight-saving measures, since elements such as the rear seats and the PCM infotainment systems have been removed. Nevertheless, these can be installed as no-cost options.The list of tech changes is led by a shorter rear end and a mechanical differential lock, allowing the newcomer to beat the Carrera to 60 mph by 0.1 seconds.Note that the Carrera T shares its 3.0-liter flat-six with the standard vehicle, meaning that it offers 370 hp and 339 lb-ft of twist. And while the seven-speed manual tranny features a shorter gear lever, you can also go for the PDK trick.The standard PASM Sport suspension, which can't be had on the standard Carrera, brings the machine 20mm closer to the road, while rear-wheel steering is optional. As for the 20-inch wheels, these come from the Carrera S.Come to think of it, the arrival of the GT3 Touring Package and the Carrera T means that the current Neunelfer lineup involves no less than 24 models.