Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk vs Challenger Hellcat Widebody Drag Race Is Brutal

24 Dec 2017
Once Dodge engineers came up with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI, it was extremely difficult to resist the temptation to Hellcat everything. Going past concept cars coming from Ram or Jeep, we can now truly talk about a Hellcat lineup, since the blown Charger and Challenger have been joined by a just-as-boosted Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Of course, given the elephant-grade scale footprint of the GC, this makes even the boat-like weight number of the Challenger and Charger seem acceptable. So the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is considerably slower than, say, the Challenger Hellcat, right?

Well, we wouldn't rush to answer that question. For one thing, we're inviting anybody willing to drop an answer to check out the real-world difference between the two in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Coming from Hennessey Performance, the clip shows the 2018 Challenger Hellcat Widebody duking it out with a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, with the two obviously using a standing start.

And, despite this velocity battle taking place on Hennessey's test track, the Lone Star Specialist talks about a street race - perhaps the horn-augmented take-off and the non-prepped surface determined the specialist to use this label.

You don't have to be an automotive engineer to figure out that, while the Jeep's all-paw nature will allow it to grab the start, the lighter Dodge will catch up as the two reach the top end.

But can the muscle coupe pass the super-SUV in time to win the quarter-mile battle? According to the official numbers, the answer is positive. With the help of the beefier rear tires (compared to the standard Hellcat), the Widebody can play the 1,320 feet game in 10.9 seconds, while the Trackhawk needs 10.6 seconds for the job.

As for what can happen when the two meet in the real world, the answer awaits you below.

